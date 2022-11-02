EL PASO, Texas-- A rollover crash involving one vehicle happened at Railroad Drive and Waycross Avenue near Irvin High School in Northeast El Paso. The call came in before 3 am. Fire officials say three people were injured and taken to the hospital. ABC-7's crews saw the car's engine in the middle of the road. We'll be The post Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO