ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Two vehicle crash leaves three people dead in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to Lt. Mark Soriano, Public Information Officer with the NMSP confirmed that three people were killed in the collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Steve Drive...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police identified two men killed in separate crashes this past week. The first crash happened Sunday at Idaho Avenue and Locust Street. Police say 36-year-old Shane Brown was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran a stop sign. Police say the Jeep's driver left the scene, but The post Two victims in two separate fatal crashes identified appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- A rollover crash involving one vehicle happened at Railroad Drive and Waycross Avenue near Irvin High School in Northeast El Paso. The call came in before 3 am. Fire officials say three people were injured and taken to the hospital. ABC-7's crews saw the car's engine in the middle of the road. We'll be The post Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman suffers smoke inhalation during Las Cruces apartment fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman resident of an apartment in Las Cruces suffered what is being called minor smoke inhalation during a fire on Delano Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 2. About 5:30 p.m., Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a fire in an apartment at 1612 Delano Dr. Fire personnel arrived to find […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Las Cruces Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police tell ABC-7 one man was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson said multiple calls about the pedestrian accident came in before 6:30 a.m. The accident happened at the intersection of 17th Street and Picacho Ave. Avoid...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man sentenced to 7 years for vehicular homicide

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to nine years on Thursday for vehicular homicide. A judge gave the sentence to 30-year-old Sammy Christopher Flores. Flores was sentenced to nine years and was given a two-year credit for time served in the Doña Ana County...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Rollover crash reported in Sunland Park area overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rollover incident happened last night just before midnight according to Sunland Park Fire department. It was a single vehicle incident off Anapra Road by the US/Mexico border wall. The vehicle rolled 2 to 3 times. The two occupants refused transport to the hospital.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD searching for road-rage gunman who nearly struck 8-year-old

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is looking for a driver involved in a road rage incident Tuesday, Nov. 1, saying the suspect is a danger to the public. The victim was driving along the 3200 block of Doniphan in West El Paso in a construction zone that limits traffic into […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD arrest man accused of stabbing, killing his 75-year-old grandfather

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of his 75-year-old grandfather. The incident happened about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 along the 5600 block of Webster, near Interstate 10 and Paisano in south-central El Paso. Police were called to the victim’s home after family members […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe

UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe.  EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces.  She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.  She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy