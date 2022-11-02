Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
KOCO
Large marijuana operation busted by state agents, deputies in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A large marijuana operation was busted by state agents and deputies in Noble County. KOCO 5 has told you about the ongoing effort to crack down on illegal operations in Oklahoma. The state said these grows hurt legitimate businesses that follow the rules. State agents...
pdjnews.com
NCSO seizes, destroys over 16,000 marijuana plants in execution of warrant in Billings
On Monday, Oct. 31 the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, with the partnership of Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and other agencies, executed a search warrant in Billings at the old Rush Metals building that resulted in the seizure and destroying of over 16,000 marijuana plants. NCSO received information referencing illegal activity at the marijuana grow facility at that location. After obtaining a…
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Nov. 2
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:11 a.m. police arrested Clifford Norvell on warrants at 3rd and Cleveland. At 4:25 a.m. police arrested Jesse Jones on warrants at the Valero in the 400 block of east South Ave. At 10:09 a.m. police took a report on...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe
NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
1600kush.com
Homicide trial ordered in head-on collision on Highway 177 north of Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 20-year-old Stillwater man accused of drunk driving in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 177 three miles north of Stillwater at 3:19 am on Feb. 20 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
kaynewscow.com
Shooting suspect convicted on assault charges
NEWKIRK — Anthony James Falanga Jr., 34, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to assault charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but five years suspended. Falanga was arrested in 2021 and accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the...
KAKE TV
Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
guthrienewsleader.net
Welfare Check leads to shooing in Guthrie
At approximately 4pm Tuesday, a Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy visited a home in the 600 block of East Warner to perform a welfare check on a female. On arriving the deputy encountered a male and female out in front of the home. The male was armed with a rifle and was wearing a bulletproof vest. When confronted the male took the female back into the house.
kaynewscow.com
Yahola sentenced, arraignment set for Howe in Wood murder case
NEWKIRK — The pair charged in the murder of Shawn Wood appeared in Kay County District Court last week. Martha Elisabet Yahola, 35, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea to a charge of conspiracy to perform an act of violence involving serious bodily harm or death. She was...
Journal Tribune
"Fire tax" sparks opposition from Ponca ahead of fiery Nov. 8 election
Black smoke filled the northern Oklahoma sky Oct. 22, hours after a wildfire swept across Pawnee and Noble counties. Some firefighters from the region were still on scene. On the back of one fire engine from Morrison were the words: “Thank you Noble County.”. Noble County, like several others...
Ponca City News
Kay County OSU Extension graduates 13 new Master Gardeners
On October 26, 2022, 13 potential new Master Gardeners took a 100-question exam to prove they had a green thumb. The class took the test head on, and all participants passed with flying colors. “The course was just wonderful, I learned so much and met so many nice people”, said Connie Garrett. Over the past few months, this group of lifelong learners have met weekly 11 times at Pioneer…
pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors
At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 28-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 28-Oct. 31 include:. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, enters structure with intent to commit a crime. Cody Wayne Bell, 31, Blackwell, domestic assault...
‘It’s getting almost to the point you can’t get out’: More Logan Co. residents express frustration with road repair timelines
For as far as you can see down Charter Oak Road, there are a multitude of potholes and road damage. Nearby residents say they've submitted roughly 100 work orders, claiming not one has been complete.
kaynewscow.com
Autumn Leaf Collection begins Nov. 14
PONCA CITY — The City of Ponca City will begin Autumn Leaf Collection on Nov. 14. The City is asking that residents who wish to have leaves removed to follow the following guidelines. • Bag leaves if possible. Bagged leaves placed in the regular refuse collection area will be...
Two men charged with drug trafficking after OHP finds 100 pounds of marijuana
The amount of drugs totaled more than $200,000 in street value.
Illegal Motion Podcast: All is Not OK in Oklahoma State
The guys recap the week eight slate of games and look ahead to a huge showdown between Tennessee and Georgia...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
pistolsfiringblog.com
More Line Movement Now Puts Kansas as Favorite Over Kansas
To start this week, Oklahoma State was a 3.5 point favorite over Kansas. Yet as Saturday draws near, there is but one video that describes how line movement has steadily swayed in favor of Kansas. In the video below, the fan represents OSU’s standing as the favorite, and the Freeze represents KU’s standing from plucky underdog to late-arriving frontrunner.
