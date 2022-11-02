Read full article on original website
EGF VOLLEYBALL TAKES ON BARNESVILLE IN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP – ON KROX
The East Grand Forks Green Wave beat the Roseau Rams 3-0 in the Section 8AA semi-finals and will play the Barnesville Trojans in the Section 8AA championship tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School gymnasium in Glyndon. The Green Wave are making its first section championship appearance since 2008.
PIRATE FOOTBALL SCORES FIRST, BUT BARNESVILLE TAKES OVER TO WIN THE 8AA CHAMPIONSHIP
The Crookston Pirate Football team scored first, but the Barnesville Trojans showed why they were the number one seed in the Section, rattling off 56 unanswered points to end the Pirates season in the Section 8AA Championship with a score of 56-3 on a Friday night at the Fargodome. 1st...
EAST GRAND FORKS LOSES TO DGF AFTER CONTROVERSIAL NO CALL IN SECTION 8AAA TITLE
1st Quarter – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would start the game on their own 13-yard line. Jordan Summers would get the handoff to the right side for a gain of 4 yards setting up second and six. Quarterback Owen Leach would drop back and find Bodey Devries for a 15-yard reception down to the 32-yard line. Summers would get the ball again, this time, for a gain of two, making it second and eight. The Rebels would go back to Summers, gaining another 2two yards for a big third and six from their own 36-yard line. Brody Friend would get his first carry on the play and would be stopped short three yards from the first down, forcing the Rebels to punt. East Grand Forks’ Cooper Smith would try and catch a short punt, laying out but not being able to corral the ball.
Back to the Dakota Bowl! Jamestown Outlasts Red River
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the second consecutive season, the Jamestown High School football team is headed back to the Fargodome as the Blue Jays took down Grand Forks Red River 27-13 in the 11A semifinals. Neither team got on the scoreboard in the opening quarter of play but...
GREEN WAVE’S COMEBACK FALLS SHORT TO DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON
1st Quarter – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would start the game on their own 13 yard line. Jordan Summers would get the handoff to the right side for a gain of 4 yards setting up 2nd and 6. Quarterback Owen Leach would drop back and find Bodey Devries for a 15 yard reception down to the 32 yard line. Summers would get the ball again this time, for a gain of 2 making it 2nd and 8. The Rebels would go back to Summers gaining another 2 yards for a big 3rd and 6 from their own 36 yard line. Brody Friend would get his first carry on the play and would be stopped short 3 yards from the first down forcing the Rebels to punt. East Grand Forks’ Cooper Smith would try and catch a short punt, laying out but not being able to corral the ball. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would recover the muffed punt on the Green Wave’s 47 yard line. Summers would get the ball for a short gain of 2 yards, making it 2nd and 8. Leach would go back to pass, but with the pocket crumbling around him, he would be sacked by Cole Bies to make it 3rd and long with 7:30 left in the quarter. Leach would step up in another collapsing pocket and would get sacked yet again, this time by Samuel Schumacher. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton could not take advantage of the turnover and would be forced to punt once again. Smith would fair catch this punt, and East Grand Forks would start their first drive of the game on their own 31 yard line. A quarterback sneak from Drew Carpenter would go for a gain of 2 yards. A toss to John Anderson to the right side would get a gain of 4 yards making it 3rd and 4. A jet sweep to Caleb Schmiedeberg would be sniffed out by the Rebels, for a loss of 1 yard. The Green Wave would punt with 4:30 left in the quarter, and Summers would fair catch the punt at his own 22 yard line. Summers would get the ball again, with a run of 2 yards to the right side. Leach takes a designed run play to the left, following two blockers getting the first down fora gain of 11 yards down to the 35 yard line. Leach would throw on first down, hitting Summers in the chest, but couldn’t reel it in and it falls incomplete. On 2nd and 10, Casey Macziewski would get his first carry of the game for a gain of 6 yards. The Rebels would go back to Summers, who slips in the backfield, but gathers himself and gains 6 yards for a first down with 2:15 left in the quarter. Friend would get the ball, but would get met at the line by a Green Wave defender for no gain. Leach would find Devries on the left side once again, this time connecting for a gain of 7 yards. On 3rd and 3, Summers get the ball once more, running for a gain of 8 yards for another first down. Nicholas Waale would get his first run of the game, for a gain of 9 yards, and the quarter would end scoreless. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton did control the possession clock, running 17 plays to East Grand Forks’ 3 plays.
FERTILE-BELTRAMI BATTLES BLACKDUCK IN SECTION 6 9-MAN FINAL – ON KROX
The Fertile-Beltrami Falcons Football team is coming off a historic season in which they reached the Class 9-Man State Championship. The Falcons have followed it up this year by going 9-0 and securing a spot in the Section 9-Man Final today at the FargoDome. Their opponent is a familiar foe in the Blackduck Drakes.
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 5, 2022
The Crookston Eagles Auxiliary will have a $12 Homemade Pie Sale. Orders will be taken from now through Friday, November 18, and pick-up times will be on Sunday, November 20, at 4:00 p.m., and Monday, November 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles Club at 105 S. Broadway. Customers can pick from a choice of apple, pecan, or pumpkin pies. To place your order, you can call Patty at 218-280-4465.
HAPPY JOE’S AWARDS BROOKE PANZER “HEAD COACH OF THE YEAR”
Out of over 50 Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream restaurants across the nation, Crookston’s Happy Joe’s General Manager or “Head Coach” Brooke Panzer was chosen to receive the Head Coach of the Year award for all of her hard work for the restaurant. Panzer...
FERTILE-BELTRAMI FOOTBALL WINS SECTION 6 9-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP
1st Quarter – Blackduck stared the game with the ball and methodically moved the ball down the field. Once they had the ball in Fertile-Beltrami territory the drive sputtered a bit and the Drakes went for it on fourth down and were stopped for a turnover on downs. Fertile-Beltrami...
Allen T. Torpet – Obit
Allen T. Torpet, 88, Fertile, MN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his residence in Fertile, surrounded by family. Allen was born in 1934 in Garfield Township in the house where his father was born. Allen attended eight years of country school a mile from his house, graduated from Fertile High School, and spent one year at Wahpeton State School of Science. His dad died when he was 21 and Allen moved home to farm and milk cows.
Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)
A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
Woman injured in accident near Fisher
A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
EAST GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO TWO FIRES IN RURAL EAST GRAND FORKS
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a grass fire that was nearing some buildings at 14469 410th Ave SW, rural East Grand Forks. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find a bus and three cars on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and an extensive overhaul had to be completed as the fire did get into the woods on the property. No injuries were reported. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
One Injured in Two Vehicle Accident Thursday in Kittson County
One person was injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday in Kittson County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gary Bruce Carlson, 70, of Karlstad was injured when the southbound 2003 Dodge Dakota he was driving collided with a westbound 2018 Ford Taurus driven by Julie Lynne Spilde, 74, of Halma.
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO CAR VS SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
The Crookston Police Department responded to a car accident on November 3. The report can be seen below. Report of an accident on November 3, at 2:59 p.m., at the intersection of E Robert St and N Ash St. Vehicle #1 – 2020 School Bus, driven by Clayton Briggs, Crookston....
Isabel Maxine (Gramer) Tronson – Obit
Isabel Maxine (Gramer) Tronson passed away on October 1, 2022, surrounded by family, at the Fair Meadow Nursing Home in Fertile, MN. She was born on June 3, 1929, to Harold and Agnes (Strand) Gramer originally of Crookston. Isabel was raised by her grandparents, Richard and Karoline Strand following the death of her mother in 1930.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 5, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Juan Carlos Dominguez, 21, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. Christina Louise Goulet, 37, of Crookston, for Harassment.
UND Geologist Unearths World’s Oldest Ice
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Researchers at the University of North Dakota have come across five-million-year-old artifacts that could provide more details about the planet’s ancient history. Geologists at UND unearthed sheets of ice during a trip to Antarctica in 2018, and new research indicates how long the ice dates...
Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECUSES WOMAN FROM DITCH
On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 300th ST SW and 380th AVE SW, Fisher, for a vehicle in the ditch with a person outside of the vehicle, on the ground. Deputies arrived and located 73-year-old Sandra Hlady of Fisher outside of her 2009 Toyota Prius, which was in the ditch. It appears Sandra was traveling on a minimum maintenance road at a slow rate of speed, left the roadway, and got hung up on a culvert.
