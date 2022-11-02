Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — November 8, 2022
Free event for veterans – The second Hamilton County Veterans Stand Down will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Boys & Girls Club, 1700 Conner St. in Noblesville. The event is free to veterans and their immediate family members and will include a meal, games and assistance in filing for benefits, obtaining employment, financial counseling and other services. RSVP welcome but not required to emily.pence@aspireindiana.org or 317-503-2524.
Current Publishing
A look inside Republic Services’ north Indy recycling facility
Recyclables collected in the Republic Services blue bins in Carmel and surrounding areas end up at the company’s recycling facility south of I-465 and west of Michigan Road in Indianapolis. The facility, which uses optics, magnets and several other technologies to sort recyclable materials, processes up to 25 tons of material an hour. Craig Lutz, Republic Services manager of municipal sales, said contamination levels have grown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, leading to many items intended to be recycled ending up in a landfill. To prevent contamination, Lutz advises, “When in doubt, throw it out.” (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Current Publishing
Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel. Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and...
Current Publishing
Film Forum set for Nov. 5-6 at Carmel Clay Public Library
The Carmel Clay Public Library will be holding its 2022 Carmel Film Forum: Big Picture Pinball Show and Narrative Design Workshop for Games and Movies on Nov. 5-6. The 2022 Film Forum has a pinball and gaming theme. Admission is free. The sessions and presenters for the Film Forum will...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School students paint mural on Monon tunnel below 116th Street
Carmel High School art students are using their skills for a mural in the Monon Greenway tunnel that runs below 116th Street. This marks the second time students have painted a tunnel, with the first one along the Monon near City Center. The concept for the 116th Street tunnel mural...
Current Publishing
Mo Rocca to speak at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
Mo Rocca, a “CBS News Sunday Morning” television correspondent, humorist, history enthusiast and Emmy winner, will speak Nov. 10 at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site’s 17th annual Mary Tucker Jasper Speaker Series. The series supports the mission of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site to increase participation in...
Current Publishing
Poll worker removed from Carmel early voting site after attempting to influence voters
A poll worker was removed from a Carmel early voting site Nov. 4 after attempting to influence voters. Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller confirmed that the poll worker, a Democrat, was removed from the polling location at Mercy Road Church on Pointe Parkway in Carmel for pressuring voters to cast their ballots for or against certain candidates.
Current Publishing
Carmel Police Dept. investigating package thefts
The Carmel Police Dept. is investigating the theft of a package that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Oct. 27 near Fairfax Manor and Grand Vue drives. The individual pictured was captured on surveillance video taking packages from multiple dwellings. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Officer A. Meinhardt at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 2022-68891. (Image courtesy of CPD)
Current Publishing
ATI LAB Series presents Carmel High School graduate’s ‘Exposed’
Laura Goodenow is ready to see her musical take the next step in the development process. The 1995 Carmel High School graduate is the librettist and lyricist for “Exposed,” which is part of the Actors Theatre of Indiana LAB Series, which helps musicals and plays develop. It will be performed at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.
Current Publishing
World War II vet to be inducted into Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame
Carver McGriff is a humble man. So, McGriff said he was surprised by being named to the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame. “It came as a very underserved honor,” said McGriff, who will be inducted Nov. 4 in Indianapolis. “I have no idea what I did to deserve it, not very much.”
Current Publishing
Carmel High School girls soccer team falls to Noblesville in state title matchup
For the fourth time in the last five years, the Carmel High School girls soccer team was in the Class 3A state championship game. The Greyhounds are now 1-3 in those finals following a 1-0 loss to Noblesville in the IHSAA state championship game Oct. 29 at Carroll Stadium at IUPUI in Indianapolis. Carmel won in 2018, then lost to Noblesville in 2019 and Homestead in 2021. It was Noblesville’s third title in four years.
Comments / 0