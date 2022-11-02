ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Insider suggests Tom Brady could sign with 49ers for 2023 NFL season

Somebody is already suggesting Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could sign with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. "This would check a lot of boxes," NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said about the possibility during an appearance on Boston radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub, as shared by Matt Hladik of The Spun. "Being able to finish in San Francisco, great offensive coach in Kyle Shanahan, great talent around him. Throwing to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk...You've got Christian McCaffrey behind you. There are a lot of fun possibilities out there with Tom."
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Brandin Cooks could be in danger of voiding his $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023

Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has 18 million reasons to get over the fact that he wasn’t traded. With Cooks missing a couple of practices and not playing in tonight’s game against the Eagles due to his apparent unhappiness with the fact that he wasn’t traded, Cooks could be in danger of losing the very thing that made a trade impossible — his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem

As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
ESPN

Lamar Jackson gets called out by Chris Jericho at AEW event in Baltimore

For wrestling heel strategy, not much will turn a crowd on you faster than calling out that city's NFL MVP quarterback. On Wednesday, at an AEW Dynamite event in Baltimore, Chris Jericho put Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on notice. Jericho, AEW's Ring of Honor Champion, was cutting a promo ahead of an upcoming title match where he'll face a mystery opponent, and was not concerned about whomever his challenger will be.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett learning on the job

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to bring Kenny Pickett along slowly. Let their rookie quarterback learn quietly behind the scenes and out of the spotlight in an effort not to give him too much too soon. So much for that. The future arrived earlier than the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA

