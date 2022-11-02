Read full article on original website
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Ex-NFL Coach Wade Phillips Sends Clear Message About Lovie Smith's Defense
Through two quarters of football tonight, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been nearly perfect, completing 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards. One former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator thinks the Texans' coverage scheme is a big reason why. In a series of tweets posted during ...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Punishment for His 'Blind Referee' Halloween Costume?
The idea of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being punished after his "blind referee" Halloween costume went viral is ridiculous on every level.
Christian McCaffrey's Family Thought He Was Getting Traded To 1 Team
The San Francisco 49ers shocked the country with their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. But of among the people most surprised by where he wound up, his own family might top the list. According to 95.7 The Game, McCaffrey's mother Lisa admitted...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
Tri-City Herald
Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ Offense
You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady. On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.
Yardbarker
Insider suggests Tom Brady could sign with 49ers for 2023 NFL season
Somebody is already suggesting Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could sign with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. "This would check a lot of boxes," NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said about the possibility during an appearance on Boston radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub, as shared by Matt Hladik of The Spun. "Being able to finish in San Francisco, great offensive coach in Kyle Shanahan, great talent around him. Throwing to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk...You've got Christian McCaffrey behind you. There are a lot of fun possibilities out there with Tom."
Mike McDaniel explains what Dolphins are getting in RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
While the acquisition of Bradley Chubb was the Miami Dolphins’ headline move at the trade deadline, it wasn’t the only move that general manager Chris Grier was able to swing that day. Miami also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for running...
NBC Sports
Brandin Cooks could be in danger of voiding his $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023
Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has 18 million reasons to get over the fact that he wasn’t traded. With Cooks missing a couple of practices and not playing in tonight’s game against the Eagles due to his apparent unhappiness with the fact that he wasn’t traded, Cooks could be in danger of losing the very thing that made a trade impossible — his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million.
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:. Chiefs.
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
Chubb Ready to Become 'Key Focal Piece' for Dolphins
Linebacker Bradley Chubb described his whirlwind week that featured his trade to the Miami Dolphins and new contract extension
Hall of Fame Punter, Raiders Legend Ray Guy Dead at 72
The Southern Miss alum was selected to seven Pro Bowls in a 14-year NFL career.
ESPN
Lamar Jackson gets called out by Chris Jericho at AEW event in Baltimore
For wrestling heel strategy, not much will turn a crowd on you faster than calling out that city's NFL MVP quarterback. On Wednesday, at an AEW Dynamite event in Baltimore, Chris Jericho put Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on notice. Jericho, AEW's Ring of Honor Champion, was cutting a promo ahead of an upcoming title match where he'll face a mystery opponent, and was not concerned about whomever his challenger will be.
FOX Sports
Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett learning on the job
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to bring Kenny Pickett along slowly. Let their rookie quarterback learn quietly behind the scenes and out of the spotlight in an effort not to give him too much too soon. So much for that. The future arrived earlier than the Steelers...
ESPN
NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 9 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
Elite CB Commitments: Top 5 Class for Canes?
Miami's cornerback recruiting can help lead to a national top five recruiting class.
Comments / 0