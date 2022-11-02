Read full article on original website
WTGS
NAACP Savannah Branch encourages Chatham Co. residents to vote early
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With Friday being the last day of early voting, the Savannah Chapter of the NAACP is urging Chatham County residents to get out and vote. EARLY VOTING NUMBERS: Georgia early voting sees uptick in absentee ballots, continued record numbers. Chad Mance, the president of...
WTGS
South Carolina Gov. candidate Joe Cunningham campaigns in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Democratic nominees for Governor Joe Cunningham and Lieutenant Governor Tally Casey held a rally in Beaufort County on Friday. The two hosted the event at Shellring Ale Works in Port Royal as the Nov. 8 election draws near. You can watch the...
WTGS
Chatham County Chairman gives update on LOST negotiations
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Negotiations on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST), which affects property taxes, are still continuing in Chatham County, and we spoke with County Chairman Chester Ellis about them Friday. Savannah city officials say the sales tax is designed to stabilize residents’ taxation by slightly...
WTGS
Savannah mayor delivers first in-person State of the City address
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson gave the first in-person State of the City address since the start of his term on Wednesday night. He spoke of the many achievements the city has made despite challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Savannah is in a state...
WTGS
Savannah Police Dept. welcomes new officers at badge-pinning ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) welcomed 13 new patrol officers to the family during a badge-pinning ceremony at Savannah State University on Friday. They also promoted an officer to corporal and welcomed the first department lateral transfer. Captain Clarence Few works in recruitment for the...
WTGS
Georgia Power fixes outage in Garden City area
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power reported they've fixed an outage in the Garden City area that affected nearly 2,000 customers Thursday afternoon. Multiple traffic lights on Chatham Parkway were out, as well. According to Georgia Power, 1,930 customers were affected by the outage.
WTGS
Tybee Island residents celebrate island's indigenous people
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Tybee Island honored its native people by observing Indigenous Peoples Day with an educational celebration at Hotel Tybee on Saturday. It was a day of education and history for the people who gathered to learn about and honor the indigenous tribes that were originally located on the island.
WTGS
Chatham Co. hosts public info meeting on Garrard Ave project, residents respond
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County officials hosted a public information session Thursday regarding the Garrard Avenue improvement project. Residents and officials agreed that as it stands now, Garrard Avenue, especially coming off Chatham Parkway, is dangerous for both traffic and pedestrians. Assistant County Engineer Nathaniel Panther said...
WTGS
Chatham Area Transit adding 6 new bus routes to Garden City
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Commissioners unanimously approved a request to add six new additional bus stops in Garden City at their county meeting Friday morning. According to county officials, Garden City and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) have come to an agreement to add additional stops along...
WTGS
City of Savannah breaks ground on affordable housing community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah city officials joined community partners for a groundbreaking ceremony at Dundee Cottages, a new affordable housing community, Thursday morning. The ceremony marked the start of construction on 40 new cottages. The new cottages bring the number of homes in the Dundee community up to...
WTGS
Statesboro High School cancels football game, investigating Snapchat threat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro High School's football game against Jenkins has been canceled after both districts were made aware of a social media threat over Snapchat. According to officials, Bulloch County's and Savannah-Chatham County's school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the game that was scheduled to be played at Memorial Stadium.
WTGS
Beaufort/Port Royal Fire engine rolls over, two firefighters injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department engine rolled over during a non-emergency response Thursday night, injuring two firefighters. The department announced that the firefighters have since been released from the hospital after treatment for minor injuries.
WTGS
SPD reports decrease in speeding from school zone cameras; citations begin Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department reported a 59% decrease in speeding in Savannah school zones stemming from the institution of school zone speed cameras. Police began a 30-day warning period on Oct. 5, in which automated school zone speed cameras were placed in 10 school zones...
WTGS
Chatham County property taxes are due soon, what residents need to know
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The deadline for Chatham County residents to file their property taxes for the second half of the year is Tuesday, Nov. 15. Sonya L. Jackson, the Chatham County Tax Commissioner, released a statement explaining the filing process. The process is as follows:. Paying In...
WTGS
Effingham County Sheriff's Office hosts recruitment fair to fill 30 positions
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office hosted a recruitment fair on Thursday in hopes of filling around 30 open positions. According to officials with the Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for applicants interested in being jail officers, communications officers, or deputy sheriff. However,...
WTGS
Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
WTGS
Deputies investigating after 1 injured in shooting at St. Helena gas station
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Parker's Gas Station on St. Helena Island Wednesday night that left one injured. The Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call at the gas station, at 856 Sea Island Parkway, at...
WTGS
Over-the-counter hearing aids now available at Walgreens
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — First District Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) joined Walgreens pharmacist Lori Carter in Richmond Hill to talk about the new availability of over-the-counter hearing aids. The Food and Drug Administration finalized a rule in August that increased access to hearing aids, a result of the...
WTGS
Pilot injured after plane crash in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane crashed in a neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the preliminary FAA report, the pilot of the plane received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital after his plane crashed near a home on Bruce Drive. The report stated that the plane struck a tree, a house, and a car.
WTGS
Hyundai Motor Group looking to fill 8,000+ jobs at Bryan County plant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Georgia Department of Labor is helping Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in filling an estimated 8,000 job openings at their Bryan County plant. Hyundai is looking to fill multiple roles, including Admin Specialist (General Affairs), Compensation Specialist (HR), Cost Management Assistant Manager, Executive...
