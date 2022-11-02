ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTGS

Chatham County Chairman gives update on LOST negotiations

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Negotiations on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST), which affects property taxes, are still continuing in Chatham County, and we spoke with County Chairman Chester Ellis about them Friday. Savannah city officials say the sales tax is designed to stabilize residents’ taxation by slightly...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Savannah mayor delivers first in-person State of the City address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson gave the first in-person State of the City address since the start of his term on Wednesday night. He spoke of the many achievements the city has made despite challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Savannah is in a state...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah Police Dept. welcomes new officers at badge-pinning ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) welcomed 13 new patrol officers to the family during a badge-pinning ceremony at Savannah State University on Friday. They also promoted an officer to corporal and welcomed the first department lateral transfer. Captain Clarence Few works in recruitment for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia Power fixes outage in Garden City area

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power reported they've fixed an outage in the Garden City area that affected nearly 2,000 customers Thursday afternoon. Multiple traffic lights on Chatham Parkway were out, as well. According to Georgia Power, 1,930 customers were affected by the outage.
GARDEN CITY, GA
WTGS

Tybee Island residents celebrate island's indigenous people

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Tybee Island honored its native people by observing Indigenous Peoples Day with an educational celebration at Hotel Tybee on Saturday. It was a day of education and history for the people who gathered to learn about and honor the indigenous tribes that were originally located on the island.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WTGS

Chatham Co. hosts public info meeting on Garrard Ave project, residents respond

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County officials hosted a public information session Thursday regarding the Garrard Avenue improvement project. Residents and officials agreed that as it stands now, Garrard Avenue, especially coming off Chatham Parkway, is dangerous for both traffic and pedestrians. Assistant County Engineer Nathaniel Panther said...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Chatham Area Transit adding 6 new bus routes to Garden City

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Commissioners unanimously approved a request to add six new additional bus stops in Garden City at their county meeting Friday morning. According to county officials, Garden City and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) have come to an agreement to add additional stops along...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WTGS

City of Savannah breaks ground on affordable housing community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah city officials joined community partners for a groundbreaking ceremony at Dundee Cottages, a new affordable housing community, Thursday morning. The ceremony marked the start of construction on 40 new cottages. The new cottages bring the number of homes in the Dundee community up to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Statesboro High School cancels football game, investigating Snapchat threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro High School's football game against Jenkins has been canceled after both districts were made aware of a social media threat over Snapchat. According to officials, Bulloch County's and Savannah-Chatham County's school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the game that was scheduled to be played at Memorial Stadium.
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Beaufort/Port Royal Fire engine rolls over, two firefighters injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department engine rolled over during a non-emergency response Thursday night, injuring two firefighters. The department announced that the firefighters have since been released from the hospital after treatment for minor injuries.
BEAUFORT, SC
WTGS

Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WTGS

Over-the-counter hearing aids now available at Walgreens

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — First District Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) joined Walgreens pharmacist Lori Carter in Richmond Hill to talk about the new availability of over-the-counter hearing aids. The Food and Drug Administration finalized a rule in August that increased access to hearing aids, a result of the...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WTGS

Pilot injured after plane crash in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane crashed in a neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the preliminary FAA report, the pilot of the plane received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital after his plane crashed near a home on Bruce Drive. The report stated that the plane struck a tree, a house, and a car.
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Hyundai Motor Group looking to fill 8,000+ jobs at Bryan County plant

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Georgia Department of Labor is helping Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in filling an estimated 8,000 job openings at their Bryan County plant. Hyundai is looking to fill multiple roles, including Admin Specialist (General Affairs), Compensation Specialist (HR), Cost Management Assistant Manager, Executive...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

