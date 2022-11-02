Read full article on original website
Chubbles
2d ago
I mean who's to say the kid wasn't tired of watching his mom get beaten or something to set the kid off.....we don't know the full story yet. Not saying the outcome is justified, but there's got to be more to the story here.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect, seize drugs and guns
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Police Department (EPD) arrested a drive-by shooting suspect, and recovered drugs and guns after searching his apartment last week. According to the EPD, the suspect had an arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Renton earlier this month. Authorities say he also had an arrest warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC), because he was on active DOC supervision.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Suspected shooter in Daleway Park homicide charged with first-degree murder
The man who was arrested in Tacoma Oct. 22 for the alleged shooting of 70-year-old Lynnwood resident Carl Bridgmon in April has been charged with first-degree murder. The 24-year-old suspect, Raven Daniel Lonewarrior Brealan, was charged Oct. 25 with the murder of Bridgmon, an innocent bystander. His bail was set at $2 million.
q13fox.com
Docs: Man accused of DUI allegedly caused 4-car crash that killed 1
SEATTLE - A man accused of driving under the influence in North Seattle allegedly caused a four-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a passenger, according to court documents. Through a translator at the hospital, the 45-year-old suspect told police that he was attempting to commit suicide by driving...
Assault charges filed against man who assaulted 62-year-old water district worker in Des Moines
Charges were filed Friday against the suspect who assaulted a 62-year-old man in Des Moines on Tuesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Amani Kaleb Brown, 27, is charged with second-degree assault after punching and kicking a King County Water District worker while he and a co-worker were trying to locate a water main near Brown’s home. According to charging documents, the water district workers were actually on public easement property.
kentreporter.com
Fundraiser started for family of man killed in Kent car crash
A gofundme.com account has been started for the family of Caleb Isabell, 33, who died in a single-car crash Oct. 23 in Kent. Kathy Prom started the fundraiser on behalf of Danita Hamptonie and her two children, ages 7 and 5, after the death of her husband. “On the evening...
Suspect arrested, later released after assaulting 62-year-old man in Des Moines
A felony assault suspect was released from custody Thursday after being arrested in connection to an assault in Des Moines on Tuesday, the Des Moines Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to a fight in progress near 11th Avenue South and South 222nd Street in Des Moines...
q13fox.com
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
The suspect vehicle speeds past a responding officer, who is soon heard on the open 911 line arriving at a home just moments after a violent kidnapping that led to a Washington woman being buried alive for hours in the woods outside town. Chae An, 53, allegedly attacked his estranged wife Young An, 42, in a dispute over money amid their contested divorce, tied her up with duct tape, stabbed her and buried her alive in a 19-inch-deep hole in the woods, according to police in Lacey. One camera caught him speeding past a police car – with the victim tied up with duct tape in the back, police confirmed to Fox News Digital.
Authorities release audio of 911 call made by Lacey woman before being buried alive by husband
The 911 answering service for Thurston County on Thursday released audio of the 911 call made by a Lacey woman before she was buried alive by her estranged husband last month. According to probable cause documents, the woman said she had been arguing with her husband on Oct. 16 at their home about an impending divorce and money.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett
EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police blotter: Fleeing suspect rams patrol car
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. An apparently intoxicated man, trying to get away after shoplifting at a store on Borgen Boulevard, rammed a Gig Harbor Police car on Oct. 30. An officer patrolling...
Victim of Alki Beach drive-by shooting still recovering after undergoing 2 surgeries
SEATTLE — Ayla Mathews is recovering after she was shot near Alki Beach in Seattle on Halloween night. Mathews and a friend were dressed up and walking her dog while playing Pokemon Go when police said the two were injured in a drive-by shooting. Seattle police said the shooting...
Tacoma police looking for answers in double homicide that occurred nearly 20 years ago
TACOMA, Wash. — In a new push to bring to light cases that have turned cold the Tacoma Police Department is hopeful someone knows something about a double murder that happened on Thanksgiving in 2002. Time has yet to heal the wounds for the family of five-year-old Jeremy Britt-Bayinthavong...
KOMO News
Judge grants request for new evaluation for suspect in accused attempted rape
SEATTLE — A King County judge granted prosecutors' request Thursday for another mental evaluation to see if competency can be restored for the man accused of trying to rape a woman in her Capitol Hill apartment in December 2021. Prosecutors asked for a new competency exam after a doctor...
3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double
It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
Auburn police seek vandalism suspect
Auburn detectives are looking for more information about a suspect in a vandalism case, posting to social media several photos for reference. Detectives say a driver and a car are involved in the case. If you recognize the car or the driver, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403. ©2022...
KOMO News
Husband describes chaotic scene after wife wounded in drive-by at Alki Beach
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people wounded in a drive-by shooting along Seattle's Alki Beach on Halloween night never saw the attack coming, according to the husband of one of the victims. Jeremiah Olson said his wife, Ayla Mathews, went out with a friend to walk her dog and greet...
MyNorthwest.com
Serial burglar rams truck into Renton businesses
Renton Police are asking for tips from the public to help them catch a suspect connected to a series of commercial burglaries. Officers said in the past few weeks, several local business owners have experienced a series of burglaries involving this suspect. In the picture, the suspect and his truck used in the crimes can be seen.
actionnews5.com
Family’s car stolen from hospital parking lot during 1-year-old’s brain surgery
SEATTLE (CNN) – A couple that drove hours to a Children’s Hospital in Seattle for their 1-year-old’s brain surgery isn’t sure how they’ll get home after someone stole their car from the hospital’s parking garage while their child was in recovery. William and Cali...
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in brutal Georgetown double homicide killed victims in 6 minutes
SEATTLE - Prosecutors have filed charges against a man accused of brutally stabbing two people to death inside a Georgetown apartment. On Wednesday, King County Prosecutors charged John Marcel Williams with two counts of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon. An attorney told the judge that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were found with over 60 stab wounds and over 100 stab wounds, respectively.
Psychiatric hospital patient arrested in roommate’s death
Police say a long-term patient at Western Washington state's psychiatric hospital has been arrested on suspicion of killing his 69-year-old roommate. Lakewood Police Department spokesperson Lt. Chris Lawler told The News Tribune Tuesday that Lakewood officers were called to Western State Hospital Friday evening after fire crews responded for a report of an unresponsive patient. The victim's roommate was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. A Department of Social and Health Services spokesperson said the victim had been a patient at the hospital since 1989. He said the man had been found not guilty by reason of insanity on a murder charge. The victim’s roommate had been there since 2014 on an assault charge.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 12