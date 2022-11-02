ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Noank Shipyard is sold

By Joe Wojtas
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Groton ― The owners of Noank Shipyard announced Wednesday that they have sold the popular 155-slip marina to Delaware-based Epum Holdings, which owns shoreline marinas in Mystic and Clinton.

Harry Boardsen, general manager of Seaport Marine/Noank Shipyard, said the all-cash sale to Epum took place Tuesday. Boardsen’s wife Abbey’s family — the Holsteins — have owned the marina at the mouth of the Mystic River since 1980. Boardsen declined to disclose the sale price.

Boardsen said he and his family will continue to own and operate the 122-slip Seaport Marine off Washington Street in Mystic and Bridgeport Boatworks.

Boardsen categorized the decision to sell Noank Shipyard after more than four decades as a “family decision,” but called this week a very emotional one for them.

“It was the right time for the family after having owned it for 42 years,” he said, adding the timing was right with the market and its desire to focus on its other enterprises.

In an email announcement of the sale, Boardsen and Abby Holstein wrote, “But as one chapter ends a new one begins. Epum Holdings, also a family-owned enterprise, will be taking the reins of one of the most recognizable properties on the Mystic River and in southeastern Connecticut. Epum’s culture and vision for the property, and others they have previously acquired in the area, give us great faith that they will continue the wonderful legacy of Noank Shipyard.”

They thanked their customers for their business and said it has been a pleasure serving them over the four decades.

“From slip holders to fuel dock patrons and everyone in between, it has been a beautiful experience to watch the seasons come and go and familiar faces enjoy their boats and the wonderful landscape of Fisher’s Island Sound and the Mystic River. Without you, it would not have been possible,” they wrote, adding that for customers who use both Seaport Marine and Noank Shipyard, their “contracts are intact and all services, pricing, and relationships with Epum Holdings will proceed with no changes.”

They also thanked their past and present shipyard employees for their work and said they will miss “their friendship and camaraderie.”

“The skill and craftsmanship that has been displayed by you over the years is truly a testament to your abilities. From breakdowns to groundings, custom paint work to stuck masts, storage and seasonal service and everything else these things called boats dole out; you have taken these jobs on and tackled them with skilled acumen and professionalism. It has been a pleasure working with you in the good times and the more frustrating times…” they wrote.

Boardsen said Epum Holdings is a family-owned business much like his. It’s website shows a portfolio that include 13 self-storage facilities mostly in Maryland and marinas in South Glastonbury, Clinton, Essex, Maryland and Mystic Point Marina on Dubois Drive in Mystic. It lists 11 self storage projects in development in five states, including five projects in Florida.

"We are grateful to have the opportunity to work with the Holsteins to acquire such a well-run historical boatyard and we plan to invest heavily into modernizing the marina for the next generation," said Epum Holdings partner Royden Cooper in the announcement released by Boarden and Holstein.

As for the the future Boarden said he and the Holsteins are looking forward to the further development of the Seaport Marine property as well as his four-year-old Bridgeport Boatworks facility which he said is “going gangbusters.”

In 2019, the family proposed a major redevelopment of the11-acre Seaport Marine property, called Smiler’s Wharf, that included 120 more slips, a 45-room hotel, a marine services building, a second restaurant, a public park and walkway and housing, but withdrew it in the face of opposition.

j.wojtas@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M

Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
NEW HAVEN, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

A look at the operations of Coast Guard in Connecticut

(WTNH) – News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look into Coast Guard operations on Thursday. A flight crew from Air Station Cape Cod brought an MH60 Helicopter to Coast Guard Station New Haven on Thursday to get a look at the Connecticut shoreline from the air. Several Coast Guard stations patrol, protect ports and perform search […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Not So Lucky Ledyard Man Falls Down Well While Using Leaf Blower

It's leaf blower season and I heard the unmistakable sound first thing this morning as it echoed throughout the Hudson Valley area we live in. It's like a wall of noise that I would describe as a constant, impenetrable, evil, Godzilla-type, wicked, white noise that only Satan himself would find soothing. Not only are they loud AF, but they are also potentially dangerous.
LEDYARD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Stonington's Lobster Trap Tree to Be ‘Bigger' and ‘Better' for Year Two

The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce is bringing the famous Lobster Trap Tree back to Stonington for the second year, promising a "bigger" and "better" display. "Last year, the tree was 360 traps and this year it is 420," said Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce. "That means more artists, more artwork, more sponsor participation, and just more to see."
STONINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

1 struck by Amtrak train in Groton

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was struck by an Amtrak train in Groton Friday morning, Amtrak officials said. Amtrak train 171 was traveling from Boston to Roanoke just before 10 a.m. when a person was struck on the tracks near Groton on the west end of the Thames Bridge. The status of the […]
GROTON, CT
Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police

Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
311
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy