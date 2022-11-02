Read full article on original website
Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
Man from Licking arrested on county warrants
A man from Licking was arrested Friday on warrants from Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Billy J. Shepherd, 26, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor registration violation. He is held in the Texas County Jail.
West Plains men sentenced for meth conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Four southern Missouri men were sentenced in federal court Friday for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine.Forty-two-year-old Patrick A. Dodson, also known as “Julio,” and 48-yera-old Leslie O. Collins both of West Plains, 47-year-old Samuel L. Pyatt, also known as “Tippy,”, of Pomona, Mo., and 32-year-old Christopher L. Dusenbury of Bowling Green, Mo., were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.
Woman tries to bargin with cops during traffic stops
After a Cotter woman was pulled over twice last year for traffic violations and drugs were found, she seemed anxious to strike a bargain with arresting officers. Forty-seven-year-old Lisa Pederson appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Wednesday and pled guilty to charges stemming from the two stops – one on October 12, 2021 by Cotter police and by a Gassville officer on November 6, 2021.
Summersville man facing felony charges after traffic incident in early July
A Summersville man faces multiple charges – including two felonies – after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop on July 1. William D. Grammar, 19, of 3580 Highway 17 in Summersville, was charged Oct. 27 with felonies of resisting arrest by fleeing and endangering the welfare of a child, along with misdemeanors of leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance.
Fire engulfs RV; said to be spreading
Three departments are responding southeast of Licking after an RV became engulfed in flames, authorities said. The fire Friday afternoon on Highway VV was said to be close to a trailer and open field.
Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
Storms cause damage to 2 local businesses, multiple power outages
Friday night’s thunderstorm activity caused damage to two local businesses and several power outages throughout the area. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson says the businesses are located on Arkansas Highway 5 South in rural Mountain Home. Damage was caused to the ServPro building, and some trees around it were uprooted. The spokesperson also said there was damage to Don’s Welding Service.
DEATH NOTICE: Sunny Barton
Services for Sunny Barton, 84, are noon Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
Mountain View motorcyclist killed in Wright County
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a tree in Mountain View. Riley I. Pickard, 20, of Mountain View was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 south on Highway 95 about 12 miles north of Mountain Grove in Wright County. Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a […]
Rolla man arrested on drug charges after search of home in Doolittle
A Rolla man is in custody following a drug investigation. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced that they, along with Rolla Area Drug Enforcement, finished a short-term drug investigation Monday. That’s when deputies and members of the Rolla Police Department served a search warrant in the 100 block of Eisenhower Street in Doolittle. Authorities found fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia in the home.
Deadly Narcan-Resistant Drug Found in Missouri Prison
The coroner says that xylazine has been wreaking havoc elsewhere, and now it's in Missouri
Fires reported in county; one structure consumed
Dry, windy conditions are sparking fires in the county on Wednesday afternoon. A grass fire was reported at 8490 Kelly Road at Raymondville. It spread before consuming an outbuilding. In addition to Raymondville’s department, the Houston Rural Fire Department was called. Another grass fire was reported on Highway AH....
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
Candidates for Texas County presiding commissioner answer questions
1. Tell us about yourself. I am a very fortunate individual. I have a wonderful wife who tolerates me, five fabulous children who are all doing great in their chosen pathways, (one as a freshman at Cabool High School) and I am thankful I live in a place where common sense is still somewhat common.
Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
32-year-old Francesca Grace Fox of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a felony charge of tampering with a victim. Court documents alleged that Fox purposely prevented or dissuaded a victim of domestic assault in the third degree from assisting in the prosecution of an indictment.
SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.
NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer hit the back of a motorcycle on U.S. 60 just before 3:00 Monday morning. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was taken to the hospital where he later died. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s...
Bridge damaged in overnight fire on Big Piney River
A well-traveled bridge at Baptist Camp Access on the Big Piney River was damaged by fire Thursday night, authorities said. The Houston Rural Fire Department arrived early Thursday evening to find a large amount of wood debris piled up and burning under the 95-foot long bridge that has 63,000-pound beams that were manufactured in Marshall about 10 years ago. There are six concrete I-beams.
Houston man succumbs to injuries sustained in crash
A Houston man succumbed Sunday night to injuries sustained in an accident Oct. 23 east of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. William W. Schmidt, 82, was operating an UTV that pulled into the path of a car. He passed away at Cox South. Next of kin has been notified.
