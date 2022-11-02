ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Concerned for the Hungry hosts food basket drive

By Jessie House
 3 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The 43rd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive will be held at Keane Elementary School from November 16 through 21. The basket drive provides food for families that last the four-day Thanksgiving weekend.

The Concerned for the Hungry Thanksgiving food drive gains help from families and groups that are in the giving mood this season. The volunteer slots are nearly full but still have spots available . The drive will be held at Keane Elementary, 1252 Albany Street in Schenectady.

Schedule

  • Saturday, Nov. 12, 2-4 p.m., sorting Boy Scout food donations
  • Wednesday, November 16, 4-9 p.m., construct boxes
  • Thursday, November 17, 9-3 p.m., pick up and unload food
  • Friday, November 18, 9-4 p.m., sort food
  • Saturday, November 19, 10-3 p.m., pack food baskets
  • Sunday, November 20, 9-5 p.m., distribute food (no small children)
  • Monday, November 21, 8-4 p.m., Agencies pick up, deliveries

Any donations are appreciated and can be dropped off at Keane Elementary School, using the side entrance of the parking lot. You can asp drop off at participating Schenectady County Schools, Churches, Synagogues & Nursing Homes. All donations will feed local Schenectady residents. A refrigerated truck will be available at the School from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, November 19, to accept donations of frozen turkeys.

Where to Trot this Thanksgiving

Food Donations

  • Packaged Stuffing
  • Canned and Powdered Milk
  • Real Fruit Juice
  • Packaged Dessert Mix,
  • Baby Food
  • Canned Vegetables
  • Cranberry Sauce
  • Coffee
  • Tea
  • Cocoa

You can also send tax deductible donations to Concerned For The Hungry, PO Box 119, Schenectady, NY 12301. (518-372-9881). Donations can also be made through PayPal .

