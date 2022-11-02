ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Here’s why the Fed’s next big rate hike may be its last

The Federal Reserve is on track to issue another massive rate hike Wednesday before slowing down the pace of its battle to fight inflation. Analysts and economists are confident the Fed will hike its baseline interest rate range by another 0.75 percentage points at the end of a Wednesday meeting. The Fed’s move will mark the fourth consecutive rate hike of a size it once considered “unusually large.”
Wyoming News

When the Fed Hikes Interest Rates, Who Gets Hurt?

The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive time in its efforts to cool a hot economy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in September that he wishes “there were a painless way” to lower inflation. “There isn’t,” he said. So who is going to feel the pain? ...
Benzinga

What The Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For The Crypto World

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time to combat inflation won't have any repercussions on the cryptocurrencies market, according to experts, who pointed out major market movers including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD will be stuck in a range unless there is institutional demand and clarity in regulations.
The Hill

5 key takeaways from the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes

The Federal Reserve ramped up its battle against inflation Wednesday with another large interest rate hike amid griping that the central bank’s efforts will plunge the U.S. into a recession. The Fed boosted its baseline interest rate range by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth time in four consecutive...
iheart.com

Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates For 6th Time In Bid To Tame Inflation

The Federal Reserve announced it is raising interest rates by 0.75% on Wednesday (November 2) as it tries to clamp down on inflation. It is the sixth time this year that the Fed has raised interest rates, bringing them to range between 3.75% to 4%, the highest levels since January 2008.
NASDAQ

Incoming Interest Rate Decision Likely to Favor Bulls

“...stocks advanced even as commentary from several Federal Reserve officials last week suggested the end point for interest rate hikes will be somewhere around 5% next year, even though forecasts from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September landed on 4.50% as a potential end point…The FOMC meets again on Nov. 1, and another 75-basis point Fed funds rate hike is expected. With this meeting just eight trading days away, it may be worth noting that SPX returns preceding FOMC days in 2022 in which a rate hike occurred have been notably weak...”
WSOC Charlotte

Asia stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets tumbled Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn't finished raising U.S. interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong's benchmark lost 2.9%. Shanghai and Sydney also followed Wall Street lower after the Fed on Wednesday raised...
CBS Minnesota

Stocks plummet after Fed signals more rate hikes ahead

Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell signaled that it's too early for the central bank to consider pausing its interest rate increases as it tries to crush the worst inflation in decades. The S&P 500 fell 96 points, or 2.5%, closing at 3,760....
Reuters

Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.

