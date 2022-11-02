For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 1:40 p.m.: Heavy fighting is reported in the Ukraine's southern Kherson region. Russia continues targeting Ukrainian cities and villages inflicting more damage on the country’s energy and water infrastructure and killing civilians, The Associated Press reports. Meanwhile, over the last 24 hours Ukrainian forces attacked nine locations with Russian troops and military equipment as well as an ammunition depot in the Kherson region.

