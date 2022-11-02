Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Over 120 Leaders to Attend Climate Talks; Egypt Says Positive on Protest
BERLIN — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year's U.N. climate talks, and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to "positively," host Egypt said. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told reporters Friday that his country...
Voice of America
'Never Again': Ukraine Bolsters Defenses Along Belarus-Russia Border
Gorodnia, ukraine — Crouching in his hidden lookout on the edge of a forest, a Ukrainian border guard scans the horizon to the border with Russia and Belarus just a few kilometers to the north. With the rain pouring down and the clouds low, there will be no Russian...
Voice of America
White House Discusses Iran Protests, Ukraine War, North Korean Missiles, US-Saudi Ties
Washington — John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, spoke with VOA White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara on whether President Joe Biden is signaling his support for regime change in Iran, the latest on the Ukraine war, North Korean provocations ahead of Biden's trip to Asia and whether the president will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Voice of America
COP27 Summit Racing Against Climate Clock
Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt — The COP27 summit kicks off Sunday in Egypt with nearly 200 countries struggling to outpace increasingly dire climate impacts in a world upended by war and economic turmoil. Just in the last few months, a cascade of climate-addled weather disasters has killed thousands, displaced...
Voice of America
US Senators in Ukraine Promise Continued Aid Ahead of Winter
KYIV, Ukraine — Two U.S. senators met with families in Ukraine's capital Thursday and promised continued humanitarian support for the war-torn country as winter nears. Democrat Chris Coons and Republican Rob Portman emphasized their commitment to the people of Ukraine while visiting a distribution center in Kyiv and speaking to families bracing for a dark, cold season with inadequate heating and electricity.
Voice of America
Heavy Fighting Threatens Ukraine Energy and Water Infrastructure
Heavy fighting and explosions were reported Saturday by authorities in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. Over the last 24 hours Ukrainian forces attacked nine locations with Russian military equipment that they apprehended, as well as an ammunition depot in the Kherson region. "[Ukrainian forces] prepare for another stage of an...
Voice of America
US Privately Asks Ukraine to Show Russia It's Open to Talks, Washington Post Reports
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power,The Washington Post reported Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the...
Voice of America
Ukrainian Forces Brace for Bloody Fight for Kherson
FRONT LINE WEST OF KHERSON, Ukraine — Oleh, the commander of a Ukrainian mechanized infantry unit dug into trenches west of Kherson, is confident his Russian foes will be forced to abandon the strategic port by winter weather, logistical logjams and the threat of encirclement. But neither he nor...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 5
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 1:40 p.m.: Heavy fighting is reported in the Ukraine's southern Kherson region. Russia continues targeting Ukrainian cities and villages inflicting more damage on the country’s energy and water infrastructure and killing civilians, The Associated Press reports. Meanwhile, over the last 24 hours Ukrainian forces attacked nine locations with Russian troops and military equipment as well as an ammunition depot in the Kherson region.
Voice of America
US Announces Additional $400M in Security Assistance for Ukraine
The United States is providing about $400 million more in security assistance to Ukraine as the fight against Russia’s invasion enters its ninth month. The Defense Department said Friday that the latest package “underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs, while also building the capacity of Ukraine’s armed forces to defend its sovereignty over the long term.”
Voice of America
Britain Says Russian Conscripts Receive Little to No Training
Russia’s “newly mobilized conscripts likely have minimal training or no training at all,” Britain’s defense ministry said Saturday in its intelligence update. The report said that “Russia is probably struggling to provide military training for its current mobilization drive and its annual autumn conscription intake. The Russian Armed Forces were already stretched providing training for the approximate 300,000 troops required for its partial mobilization, announced in September.
Voice of America
UK: Russia May Be Ready to Shoot Retreating and Deserting Soldiers
Russia may be ready to shoot its retreating and deserting soldiers in Ukraine, according to Britain's Defense Ministry's daily update on Russia's war on Ukraine. "Due to low morale and reluctance to fight, Russian forces have probably started deploying 'barrier troops' or 'blocking units," Friday's intelligence update said. "These units threaten to shoot their own retreating soldiers in order to compel offensives and have been used in previous conflicts by Russian forces."
Voice of America
US Accuses Russia, China of Providing 'Blanket Protection' to North Korea
The United States criticized China and Russia at the U.N. Security Council on Friday for providing "blanket protection" to North Korea after Pyongyang launched a series of missile tests. North Korea "has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this council," the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield,...
Voice of America
European Lawmakers Visit Taiwan, Taking Different Path from Scholz
Washington — Europe's challenges in formulating a common approach to China were on display this week as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set out on a high-profile visit to Beijing while lawmakers from seven European countries and the European Union were winding up a show of solidarity in Taiwan. The...
Voice of America
Iran Marks 43rd Anniversary of US Embassy Takeover Amid Protests
WHITE HOUSE — Iran’s government held rallies in cities across the country marking the 43rd anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. embassy in Iran and the Islamic revolution, which brought the current clerical government to power, while anti-government protests continue around the nation. In 1979, radical students...
Voice of America
North Korea Launches 4 Missiles
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles Saturday as the U.S. and South Korea continue military exercises that were extended an extra day in reaction to Pyongyang’s launches earlier in the week. South Korea’s defense ministry said the missiles flew about 130 kilometers and reached an altitude of about...
Voice of America
US Imposes Sanctions on Oil Smuggling Network Backing Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah
Washington — The United States on Thursday issued sanctions against an international oil smuggling network it said supports Hezbollah and Iran's Quds Force, targeting dozens of people, companies and tankers as Washington sought to mount pressure on Tehran. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it designated members...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Government, Tigray Forces Agree to End 'Hostilities'
An official close to the Ethiopian peace talks says the government and Tigray forces have signed an agreement to end “hostilities.”. The two-year-old war has killed thousands, displaced millions, and left hundreds of thousands facing hunger. The unnamed official told the Associated Press that the final agreement says Tigray...
Voice of America
The Inside Story-A Free Press Matters TRANSCRIPT
This week: A Free Press Matters. We’ll show you the global threat to free and independent journalism. From Mexico to Somalia and Hong Kong… see what’s being done to ensure local media has a voice. And hear from journalists – in their own words – as they...
Voice of America
US Looks to Boost Regional Sway at US-ASEAN Summit
Phnom penh, cambodia — U.S. President Joe Biden is hoping to use the U.S.-ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh next week to continue making his case for strengthened economic ties and diplomatic neutrality in a region that has become a geopolitical battleground between America and China. Biden’s bid to cement...
Comments / 0