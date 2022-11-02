Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kinyradio.com
Community air pollution monitoring projects in Alaska to receive $1.3 million in EPA Funding
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that four community air pollution monitoring projects in Alaska will receive $1,357,563 in funding to enhance air quality monitoring. The projects are among 132 air monitoring projects in 37 states to receive $53.4 million in funding from the Inflation...
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield dies at 94
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s fifth governor Bill Sheffield died Friday. He was 94 years old. Sheffield battled aging and dementia and died at his home in Anchorage, according to John Pugh, a close friend of the family. Sheffield was a Democrat, and served as governor from 1982 to 1986, when Alaska’s economy was booming from the explosion of oil field development on the North Slope.
Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates
For nine straight years, more people have left Alaska than moved to the state, and for eight of those years, Alaska’s total population declined. It is the longest stretch of net outmigration recorded in Alaska since World War II. This election season, those demographic trends have been invoked in campaign rhetoric and some finger-pointing. Challengers […] The post Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Juneau events showcase music on the science of climate change
Scientists work on the Juneau Icefield. The research from their work was turned into a musical composition that is being featured in a concert in Juneau. (Photo by Joanna Young) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - University of Alaska Fairbanks scientists have teamed up with the Juneau Composers Consortium and Con Brio...
kinyradio.com
U.S Coast Guard Healy stops in Juneau before returning home
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S Coast Guard Healy, after a long deployment in the Arctic, visits Juneau until Monday, when it returns to its homeport. The U.S Coast Guard Healy (WAGB-20) is in Juneau for a brief period of time, Thursday to Monday, after an approximate 54-day deployment in the Arctic.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy announces education award funding
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced a statewide list of educational programs and institutions that will be funded with GEER II money. The GEER II fund is part of the federal Covid relief packages specifically designed to help educational institutions and is separate from the funding that was received by public schools.
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
kinyradio.com
Rural Partners Network expanded to Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Ambassador Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Advisor, announced Thursday the expansion of the Rural Partners Network to 17 communities in four more states and Puerto Rico. The Rural Partners Network, or RPN, is an all-of-government program that...
Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House
In East Anchorage, there are two races for the Alaska House of Representatives that feature two candidates – a Democrat and a Republican – and no incumbents. Both were relatively close in the August primary. And both could determine which caucus controls the House when the legislative session begins in January in Juneau. In House […] The post Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
AP&T Completes Installation of SEALink Submarine Cable System between Juneau, Prince of Wales Island, and Petersburg
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On October 31, Alaska Power & Telephone subsidiary AP&T Wireless successfully completed installation of the SEALink submarine fiber optic cable system, providing Prince of Wales Island with its first ever fiber optic link to continental North America, and the world. AP&T said the submarine cable is...
Millions earmarked for Alaska public education from GEER II
(The Center Square) – An estimated $4.33 million in COVID-19 relief stimulus money has been pledged to financially support six public education entities across Alaska. Governor Mike Dunleavy said the funding was made available to the state through the federally-backed Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund II, or GEER II, in an announcement Thursday. The additional funds are separate from money already pledged to the public school system, Dunleavy added.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Region celebrates 2022 Regional Forester Awards
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The USDA Forest Service announced the Regional Forester awardees Wednesday, naming those who provided exceptional service to the public, as well as other acts. The categories in an annual USDA Forest Service awards recognition program may look different this year, focusing on the agency’s core values...
alaskapublic.org
How Alaska handles election security
Alaska Division of Elections officials say they have a solid system of checks and balances in place that have long proved that state elections are fair, honest and secure. But misinformation, skepticism and hostility around election integrity are taking their toll on Alaska election workers. They’ve had a lot of practice addressing frequently asked questions, like these.
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Juneau sees cruise industry rebound in 2022
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - It has been a busy season for the Port of Juneau. According to Juneau Port Director Carl Uchytil, the cruise industry was just shy of 100,000 passengers compared to the number of passengers seen during the 2019 cruise ship season. This year Juneau welcomed around 1.2 million people. On average all cruise ships that visited the port were at 74% capacity.
alaskapublic.org
Line One: Thriving with HIV/AIDS in Alaska
HIV/AIDS diagnoses have decreased by 8% in the US. In Alaska there are approximately 700 people living with this disease. By decreasing the associated stigma and shame we can better serve those living with the disease while continuing to decrease and eliminate its incidence. Join Dr. Jillian Woodruff MD for...
kinyradio.com
U.S Coast Guard Healy to visit Juneau
BARROW, Alaska- "CGC Healy" by Coast Guard News is licensed under CC BY 2.0. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Prentice Danner. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Healy, the U.S Coast Guard's largest vessel to date, is scheduled to visit Juneau this week, weather-dependent. The U.S Healy is the...
kinyradio.com
David vs Goliath: The State Constitutional Convention Question on the Ballot
Shelley Hughes (Palmer-R), Senate Majority Leader, has served before and during the legislative gridlock: 4 years in the House and 6 years in the Senate. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - News of the North received an op-ed from Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes regarding this year's constitutional convention question. "Alaskans, I...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department and its officers’ union are likely headed...
kinyradio.com
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring...
alaskasnewssource.com
Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides. The snow will...
Comments / 0