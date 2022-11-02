ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

NewsChannel 36

New Restaurant to Open in the Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant is opening next week in the Arnot Mall. Ella's Acres Homestead Kitchen is a fresh and organic restaurant with ingredients straight from the farm. "We want to bring better food to the area. There's not a ton of super great food. We...
BIG FLATS, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle

(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Weekend Planner 11/02 - 11/09

Liquid State Brewing, 620W. Green St., Ithaca | Get ready for a full-on dance performance with live music from Taksim Ithaca and some of the most entertaining belly dancers in the Finger Lakes. There will be a mini dance lesson and also DJ action, so you can wear that belly dance costume piece you love and come ready to dance. (Photo: Facebook)
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials cut ribbon at Founders Way Housing Development in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Cutting the ribbon on a $27 million housing development in Ithaca. State and local officials were on hand today to see the official reveal of Founders Way, located on the repurposed site of the former Immaculate Conception School on West Buffalo Street. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis praised the ingenuity of the project.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023

The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

City of Ithaca accepting bids for Cass Park project

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Bids are open for a project in the City of Ithaca. The Department of Public Works is accepting sealed bids for the Cass Park Pool Liner and Gutter Replacement Project. If you’re interested, bring yours to Scott Andrew at the Office of the City Controller by 2:00 p.m. on November 29th. More details are available.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s smoking ban on Main Street to begin in weeks ahead

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking will soon be illegal on Main Street in Cortland. City officials approved the ban on Tuesday. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’ll go into effect in the next 30 days. The law affects cigarettes, vapes, and marijuana use. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve...
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

One Home at a Time

Growing up with a contractor father in Dryden, New York, Matt Dennis learned how to make things work. “I tried to get the most out of every scrap of wood I used; to be economical, reuse old things and recycle things I no longer needed.”. As a well-known and...
DRYDEN, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing

For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LANSING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Founders Way Housing Development opens in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- County and state officials gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a roughly $27 million affordable housing development. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street, inside will be 75 affordable and supportive apartments in addition to commercial space for two local nonprofits. “There are drop-in centers,...
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Three vie for Ithaca mayoral seat to finish Svante Myrick’s term

The general election is this month, with early voting running Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 and Election Day on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Among the races on the general election ballot for Ithacans is for city mayor, where the winner will fill out the term of former Mayor Svante Myrick, who resigned in January.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief

The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Dunkin’ Donuts debuts three new holiday menu items

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Dunkin’ Donuts is kicking off the holiday season early with three new items on the menu. The menu items include the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut, and the Pancake Wake-up Wrap. The fast food and beverage chain will also bring back its Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, Toasted White Chocolate […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
ELMIRA, NY

