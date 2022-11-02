ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man arrested for beating up his mother for not buying him alcohol

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested for beating up his 73-year-old mom when she wouldn’t go to the store and buy alcohol for him, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Burnett, 34, was charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment, larceny, battery on a person 65 years old or older, damage to property, and obstructing justice.

Pensacola man charged with murder in Oakwood Terrace shooting

Burnett was booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

kris
3d ago

She brought you into the world I hope she takes you out! No son never should have done this to their mother!

