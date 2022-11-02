Pensacola man arrested for beating up his mother for not buying him alcohol

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested for beating up his 73-year-old mom when she wouldn’t go to the store and buy alcohol for him, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Burnett, 34, was charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment, larceny, battery on a person 65 years old or older, damage to property, and obstructing justice.

Burnett was booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

