Morgan County Sheriff's Office defends tainted-candy warning ... no new cases surface
The investigation into possible tainted candy handed out in Morgan County continues, but officials say it appears at this time that there are no more cases. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release on Wednesday, warning residents of candy that might have possibly been tampered with that was handed out at trunk or treats in Stover, Laurie, and Gravois Mills. One person was treated and released from a local hospital after attending those events.
Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres
More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
Morgan County tainted-candy scare was triggered by marijuana consumption
It appears it was marijuana consumption that led to allegations of tainted candy being distributed in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday, saying they’d interviewed the 37-year-old alleged victim earlier that day about the incident. The man told investigators that he’d had stomach flu the week before the reaction. He admitted that other members of his family had eaten the candy with no ill effects.
Firefighters in Camdenton battle two-alarm fire at condo complex, several other incidents
It’s a busy day for firefighters in Camdenton, who respond to 11 incidents, including a two-alarm fire at condominium complex. The Mid County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a structure fire on Sycamore Park Drive, north of Camdenton, around 10:30 Thursday morning. They found a three-story, six-unit, lake front condominium building on fire, with smoke showing from the rear. Fire Marshal Lianne Johnson says due to strong winds and the construction of the building, this was a difficult call.
Columbia PD investigates shots fired incident near Douglass Park
Columbia Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that happened just north of Douglass Park. The department says it was called to the 200 block of Sexton Road early Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire damage to a residence and a vehicle. No one was injured. Anyone...
Dallas County man killed in crash north of Buffalo
A Dallas County man is killed in a single-vehicle crash 10 miles north of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo, was driving on Highway DD Wednesday evening when his truck crossed the centerline, skidded off the side of the road, overturned and struck a ditch.
UPDATED: Semi wreck northwest of Jefferson City shuts down 2 1/2-mile stretch of Highway 179
SECOND UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. just south of Modesto Drive. The patrol says Kawa Khudhur, 25, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a semi when he traveled off the right side of the road. Khudhur then returned to the road but its towed unit overturned in the ditch, causing the semi to overturn and slide off the road. Khudhur sustained moderate injuries.
UPDATED: Some Cole County homes without 911 service via landlines
UPDATE: Service to the area has been restored. A cut fiber cable is limiting 911 services in a portion of Cole County. The Jefferson City Police Department reported this morning that the outage is only affecting landline phones in the Centertown area. Those living in that area that have home phone service provided by Bright Speed, Lumen, or CenturyLink may be unable to call 911.
Columbia Police investigate drive-by shooting on city's east side
Columbia Police release more information about a shots-fired incident. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Clark Lane on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. Evidence was recovered at the scene confirming a shooting had occurred. Investigators have since learned two vehicles had exchanged gunfire in the area. No injuries...
Portion of Forum Boulevard in Columbia shut down for water main replacement
A portion of Forum Boulevard in Columbia is currently closed while crews perform an emergency water main replacement. On Thursday, Columbia Water and Light announced the immediate closure of the turn lane from southbound Forum onto westbound Nifong Boulevard while crews complete the work. The company urges motorists and pedestrians...
Building Community Bridges in Jefferson City now offering peer counseling
The grassroots organization Building Community Bridges has introduced peer counseling to its services. The Jefferson City-based organization dedicates it’s time to helping adults and children who struggle with poverty and mental health issues. The peer counseling program allows specialists to use their own lived experiences to relate to others...
Columbia woman convicted of murdering husband appealing her case
A Columbia woman convicted of killing her snake-breeder husband in Montgomery County is seeking to appeal her conviction. Lynlee Renick was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action last December. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison. On Wednesday, Renick’s attorney filed a notice of appeal with the...
Missouri NAACP sends cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022
The Missouri NAACP sends a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022, demanding that the group stop using its name and emblem in advertising. The Missouri NAACP has come out against Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana. However, in doing so, it broke with some chapters of the NAACP, including those in St. Louis. On its website, Legal Missouri 2022 lists the Columbia NAACP, and the NAACP of the City and County of St. Louis as endorsers.
Forbes-listed business adds almost 600 jobs in Columbia
A Columbia-based business announces it’s expanding, bringing almost 600 news jobs to the area. EquipmentShare made the announcement this morning, saying their new location will serve as its corporate headquarters. The company says the expansion will retain current employees while creating 555 new positions. EquipmentShare started in Columbia in...
