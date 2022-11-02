ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

msn.com

Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts

The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
lastwordonsports.com

New Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool Sends Message to Fans

The Chicago Bears stunned plenty of onlookers. They, at least briefly, shifted their focus from being a seller at the trade deadline to being a buyer. They swung a seemingly out-of-nowhere trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Standing 6-foot-4 and listed at 239-pounds, Claypool and Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments

Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Watch quarterback absolutely truck two defenders for touchdown

In any football game, it’s usually the running backs who are willing to lower their shoulders and run through defenders while rushing the ball. At the very least, that’s certainly not a stereotype that quarterbacks have earned. But during Saturday afternoon’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong put that stereotype to the test with a massive play in a huge moment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Jimmy Johnson speaks on Herschel Walker running for Senate, Tommy Tuberville already there

The number of U.S. senators with a past history of working with Jimmy Johnson could double this month. Johnson, the long-time NFL and NCAA coach turned Fox NFL Sunday analyst (from 1994 to 1995, and again since 2000), was the Miami Hurricanes‘ head coach from 1984-88, and current U.S. senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) was an assistant for him for the last three years of that tenure. And now, Tuesday’s election will determine if controversial current candidate Herschel Walker (R-Georgia) will join Tuberville in the Senate, and Johnson and others who worked with Walker with the Dallas Cowboys offered some thoughts on that to Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports:
The Associated Press

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

College football reacts as hilariously muddy young fan goes viral

It’s usually the college football plays who go viral on fall Saturdays for their play on the field, but during Saturday afternoon’s game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the North Carolina Tar Heels, it was one young fan who stole the show for his extremely messy antics while attending the game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thecomeback.com

Prep football game called at halftime after ugly annihilation

IMG Academy, a football powerhouse in Florida, hosted a winless Canadian high school team Friday night. And if you follow high school football, you know this didn’t end well for the visitors. IMG obliterated West Toronto Prep, in Bradenton, Florida, rolling to a 96-0 halftime lead. And that turned...
BRADENTON, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs

Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.
PITTSBURGH, PA

