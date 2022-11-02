Part of Bigelow Gulch Road scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Bigelow Gulch Road from south of the Progress and Bigelow intersection to the Wellesley and Sullivan intersection is scheduled to reopen for traffic Thursday afternoon.

The road was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 31 but was delayed for some minor changes. Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter with Spokane County says they will continue to work as long as the weather permits.

This is part of Phase 6 of the Bigelow Gulch Corridor Safety and Mobility Project.

Credit: Spokane County Public Works website

Once Phase 6 is completed, this section of the road will be four lanes with turn pockets and a center median.

Phase 6 is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2023. They are finishing up work the shoulders and sides of the road as well as the pedestrian tunnel outside of East Valley High School.

One phase 6 is completed, phase 2 will get underway while Phase 7 gets going.

To learn more about the project, click here.

READ: Thor-Freya construction delayed to the end of the month

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.