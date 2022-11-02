ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Hyland
3d ago

I smoked more weed when it was illegal in Michigan than I do now. every one I knew smoked pot. and had guns. just saying Guns and pot , oh know, lol

Louise Purfield
2d ago

I am so sick of all these conspiracy followers! They don't live in reality, and therefore are so easily manipulated by by unethical, narcissist politicians into going over the edge into violence. You only have to look at the guy who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, or the guy, who attacked the FBI headquarters in Cleveland to see where this is all going. As a blue voter, I want to give a shout out to the police of all levels. We support you! Our party is the one to add added police funding for local law enforcement agencies in the latest Act that we passed.

Detroit News

Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit

A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How feds took down a Detroit gang linked to COVID pandemic relief fraud

DETROIT – Criminal gangs in Detroit have a reputation for street violence, but one gang tried moving its crimes from the streets to the internet. That was until one alleged gang member’s flashy bling, among other things, got them busted. A photo shows Brandon Bowditch cashing out stolen COVID relief money at an ATM, according to federal agents.
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

Michigan Man Known as The Hammer Killer Sentenced To Prison

A Michigan man known as "The Hammer Killer" was caught during a killing spree of women and has been sentenced to a possible century in prison. In May 2019, a Michigan man murdered 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston and 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt. The man admitted to the authorities that he had murdered both using a hammer. The really shocking part is the man was on his way to kill two more women using the hammer.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man stole ex-girlfriend's Yorkie and tortured it, sending videos to her

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for a Detroit man with a violent history wanted on new charges for animal abuse and torture. The video is hard to watch and listen to, an eight-pound Yorkie being slammed into a cabinet and then thrown to the bathroom floor. It was then beaten with an iron fireplace poker all while the abuser yells at her to shut up.
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Michigan man allegedly fatally beat his wife with wrench while she was sleeping

WATERFORD, Mich. (TCD) -- A husband stands accused of beating his 38-year-old wife to death while she slept. On Oct. 16, Justin Wagenberg allegedly committed the crime in the couple’s home while the victim, Katy Dougherty, was asleep on the couch, MLive.com reports. After the attack, Wagenberg drove to Wisconsin and then back to Michigan to turn himself in two days later, on Oct. 18, according to WDIV-TV.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man gets 70 to 100 years for hammer murders

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man charged in the hammer killings of two women after he showed cellphone photos of their beaten bodies to sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday to 70 to 100 years in prison.Kiernan Brown, 30, of Delta Township, was sentenced in Ingham County after pleading guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder in the deaths of 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock of Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney of Williamston in May 2019.Authorities said at the time that Brown was arrested on Interstate 69, about 108 miles (174 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, after an ex-girlfriend reported that he had been violating a personal protection order by banging on her door and sending disturbing texts. She was not among the victims.During his plea hearing, Brown said he killed Brock and Mooney with a hammer.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
fox32chicago.com

$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals

GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
GARY, IN
fox2detroit.com

Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van

OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
OKEMOS, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting

At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. “When we’re standing up on that [debate] stage, there’s only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Nessel intervenes in guardianship case; protected individual billed $79K for less than year's work

LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - The state's top attorney is getting involved in a local guardianship case, with a message to attorneys and professional guardians of their fiduciary duties to safeguard vulnerable adults.  Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene in a Wayne County guardianship case, which began in October 2021, when Patricia Dudek was appointed guardian and conservator for an individual with a $30,000 yearly income who also received an inheritance of about $42,000.Dudek's own accounting illustrates that between October 2021 and June 2022 she billed the protected person about $79,000 for less than a year's work....
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
