Voice of America
UN Hopeful Rights Abuses Will Cease With Tigray-Ethiopian Truce
Geneva — The U.N. Human Rights Committee welcomes the truce between the Ethiopian government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front, saying it should improve the human rights situation in that embattled region. The committee concluded a three-week examination Friday of six countries, including Ethiopia. The committee, which monitors the...
Voice of America
HRW Urges Brazil’s Da Silva to Develop ‘Concrete Measures’ to Protect Amazon
Human Rights Watch is calling on Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to “commit to concrete measures to back up his promises on the environment as government representatives gather for the COP27 climate summit meeting in Egypt.”. COP27 is the 27th annual U.N. climate change conference, being...
Voice of America
Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Blames Government for Assassination Plot
Islamabad, pakistan — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday in his first public address after surviving an apparent assassination attempt that he was hit by four bullets in his right leg and sustained a fracture. The 70-year-old populist leader spoke from a hospital in Lahore, the capital...
Voice of America
After Fleeing Taliban, Afghan Journalists Find Visa, Money Woes
Washington — Afghan journalists who fled across the border to Pakistan to escape Taliban rule say they still face an uncertain future. Living in Pakistan often on temporary or family visas, many are unable to find work and are concerned about their legal status when their permits expire. "We...
Voice of America
US, Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse Them of Gang Ties
The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue,...
Voice of America
Radical Hindu Leader Shot Dead in India's Sikh Holy City
Amritsar, India — A radical Hindu leader was shot dead in full public view in India on Friday as he protested the alleged desecration of his faith's idols, police said. Sudhir Suri, 58, the self-styled leader of a fundamentalist religious group, Hindu Shiv Sena, was killed in the northern city of Amritsar -- the site of the Sikh faith's holiest shrine, the Golden Temple.
Voice of America
Over 120 Leaders to Attend Climate Talks; Egypt Says Positive on Protest
BERLIN — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year's U.N. climate talks, and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to "positively," host Egypt said. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told reporters Friday that his country...
Voice of America
Myanmar's Irrawaddy Vows to Keep Reporting Despite Junta Ban
Bangkok — Journalists atThe Irrawaddy have vowed to keep reporting despite Myanmar’s junta last week announcing a ban on the media outlet. The military council said via state media on October 29 that The Irrawaddy is to be banned and its license revoked for damaging “state security, rule of law and public tranquility” through its coverage.
Thousands march in Peru, demanding resignation of leftist President Castillo
LIMA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Thousands of people took to the streets across Peru on Saturday to demand the resignation of embattled President Pedro Castillo, a leftist whose government is under investigation for corruption.
Voice of America
Rights Group Calls Ethiopian, Tigrayan Truce a ‘Crucial Opportunity’
Human Rights Watch said Friday that a truce reached by Ethiopia and Tigrayan authorities earlier in the week “provides a crucial opportunity for immediate and rigorous international monitoring to avert further atrocities and a humanitarian catastrophe.”. The cessation of hostilities agreement was reached Wednesday after 10 days of talks...
Voice of America
Suspect in N. Korea Sanctions Violation in Singapore, Police Say
SINGAPORE — A Singaporean businessman wanted by the United States on suspicion of violating sanctions on North Korea is in the city-state where he is under investigation, Singapore police said. In a statement issued late Saturday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they have sought clarification from their U.S....
Voice of America
UN Rights Chief Calls for Resumption of UN-Mediated Truce in Yemen
Geneva — United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk is calling for a resumption of a U.N.-mediated truce in Yemen. The truce expired just over a month ago, resulting in a sharp rise in civilian casualties. In a statement, Tuerk said he deplores the uptick in fighting...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Government, Tigray Forces Agree to End 'Hostilities'
An official close to the Ethiopian peace talks says the government and Tigray forces have signed an agreement to end “hostilities.”. The two-year-old war has killed thousands, displaced millions, and left hundreds of thousands facing hunger. The unnamed official told the Associated Press that the final agreement says Tigray...
Voice of America
Historic Senegal Fishmeal Factory Lawsuit Dismissed
A court in Senegal has dismissed a lawsuit by a fishermen’s collective against a fishmeal factory they had accused of polluting their village and destroying their livelihoods. Dozens of people filtered into the Thies courthouse Thursday to hear the judge’s decision. The lawsuit, filed by the Taxawu Cayar...
Voice of America
Haiti Police Try to Break Blockade of Crucial Fuel Terminal
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's National Police was fighting to remove a powerful gang that had surrounded a key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince for almost two months, though it was not immediately clear Friday if the economically devastating blockade was fully lifted. In a voicemail shared with The Associated Press...
Voice of America
US Jails Found Rife With Violence, Abuse and Overcrowding
In California, lawyers accused staff at the Los Angeles County jail of chaining mentally ill detainees to chairs for days at a time. In West Virginia, people held in the Southern Regional Jail sued the state, saying they found urine and semen in their food. In Missouri, detainees in the St. Louis jail staged multiple uprisings last year, while in Texas, a guard at Houston’s overcrowded Harris County Jail said she and her coworkers had started carrying knives to work for fear that they wouldn’t have backup if violence broke out.
Voice of America
Iran Marks 43rd Anniversary of US Embassy Takeover Amid Protests
WHITE HOUSE — Iran’s government held rallies in cities across the country marking the 43rd anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. embassy in Iran and the Islamic revolution, which brought the current clerical government to power, while anti-government protests continue around the nation. In 1979, radical students...
Voice of America
US Security Officials Warn Lone Actors Likely the Biggest Election Threat
Washington — U.S. officials charged with helping to secure the upcoming midterm elections fear the most dangerous and most likely threats may be difficult or impossible to detect in advance, and that the risk of violence will only escalate once the polls close. The assessment, based on intelligence from...
Voice of America
White House Discusses Iran Protests, Ukraine War, North Korean Missiles, US-Saudi Ties
Washington — John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, spoke with VOA White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara on whether President Joe Biden is signaling his support for regime change in Iran, the latest on the Ukraine war, North Korean provocations ahead of Biden's trip to Asia and whether the president will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
