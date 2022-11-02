Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspects who fired shots at Ottawa Co. home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who fired gun shots at a home in Olive Township. According to deputies, the incident happened Saturday around 3:15 a.m. at home near Van Buren Street and 104th Avenue. People were inside the home at the...
Man recovering after Battle Creek assault
A man was assaulted in Battle Creek Saturday morning, police say.
14-year-old student charged after setting off fireworks in West Michigan high school
A teen accused of detonating fireworks at a West Michigan high school was charged this week after the explosions led others to believe there was an active shooter, deputies say.
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
‘They’re going to pay,’ says mom of bicyclist shot and killed near Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- At a candlelight vigil to honor her son, Brandi Coronado didn’t hesitate to voice her anger toward whoever shot and killed him. “They’re going to find him and they’re going to pay,” she said Friday while briefly stepping away from a vigil for 18-year-old Kane Coronado.
Grand Rapids man arraigned in Ottawa Co. mail thefts case
Police believe the mail thefts may be part of a larger criminal operation. The investigation is ongoing.
Grand Rapids brothers sentenced for stealing 53 guns from local store
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers will both spend seven years behind bars. Joseph Woods, 33, and Johon Woods, 28, were both sentenced to 84 months for stealing 53 firearms from a local store, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. “My office is focused on disrupting the...
Grand Rapids brothers get prison for burglarizing sports store, stealing 53 guns
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Two brothers have been sentenced to seven years in prison for breaking into a Grand Rapids area sports store and stealing 53 guns. Joseph Woods, 33, and Johon Woods, 28, were sentenced for breaking into Al & Bob’s Sports, in the 500 block of 68th Street SW, on Feb. 23, 2022.
Man given probation for assault, holding woman at gunpoint in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES (WOOD-AM) - A two-year probation sentence has been handed down to a 34-year-old man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her in Norton Shores. Pedro Estrada pleaded no contest in september following the January incident at the Pontaluna Shores Mobile Home Park. The woman was...
Police: Clerk shot 15-year-old in ‘takeover robbery’ attempt
Police are calling on two attempted robbery suspects who left their 15-year-old accomplice behind when he was shot to turn themselves in.
PD: Man shot in northwest Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
Suspect Arrested for Possible Involvement in String of Business Mail Thefts
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 29-year-old Grand Rapids man is in custody as a possible suspect in a string of mailbox robberies in Ottawa County last month, and he is possibly a suspect in a longer string stretching back to this spring. On Wednesday, Sheriff’s...
Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety are under investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male, riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at a wooded area near Indian Mounds Drive, according to authorities. Intent: Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say. Wyoming Police...
Sheriff: Group distracted shoppers, stole their credit cards
Two people had their credit cards stolen Wednesday evening in separate stores near Holland, deputies say.
Battle Creek police issue advisory after rash of car break-ins
BCPD has used extra patrols to target car break-ins which resulted in three arrests. However, the thefts are still ongoing.
Deputies conducting death investigation after man found in farm field
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found in remote farm field Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called to the 68000 block of Baseline Road around 2 p.m. after a man looking for hunting property found the body.
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
Two credit card thefts investigated in Ottawa County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Deputies are investigating two credit card thefts in the Holland Township area, both happening on Wednesday at two different stores, Meijer and HomeGoods. Captain Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the two victims were shopping with their purses in their carts. "In...
Two mid-Mihcigan men plead guilty to heist
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two men from Mason and one from Grand Rapids each face up to ten years in prison after the pled guilty in the staged robbery of a courier van that had one-point-two million dollars in cash. Twenty-seven-year-old Paschal Uchendu was employed by Empyreal Logistics as...
Michigan man who killed 2 women with hammer sentenced to 70-100 years in prison
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - An Ingham County man who beat two women to death with a hammer in 2019 has been sentenced to 70 to 100 years in prison. Kiernan Brown, a 30-year-old man from Delta Township, west of Lansing, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder, according to Ingham County court records.
