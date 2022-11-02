ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety are under investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male, riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at a wooded area near Indian Mounds Drive, according to authorities. Intent: Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say. Wyoming Police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Two credit card thefts investigated in Ottawa County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Deputies are investigating two credit card thefts in the Holland Township area, both happening on Wednesday at two different stores, Meijer and HomeGoods. Captain Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the two victims were shopping with their purses in their carts. "In...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
94.1 Duke FM

Two mid-Mihcigan men plead guilty to heist

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two men from Mason and one from Grand Rapids each face up to ten years in prison after the pled guilty in the staged robbery of a courier van that had one-point-two million dollars in cash. Twenty-seven-year-old Paschal Uchendu was employed by Empyreal Logistics as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
