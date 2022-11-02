Texas A&M Still in SI Top 25 Recruiting Rankings For 2023

Texas A&M is continuing to pull in commits for the Class of 2023 as Early Signing Day approaches in December.

Sports Illustrated released an update of their class recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle and the Aggies are still in the top 25. After a top-ranked class last year, head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff haven't stopped to take a break from seeking out the nation's top prospects. So far, the Aggies are still holding on to the same No. 22 spot that they occupied in the last rankings update.

With Early Signing Day approaching in December, it's crunch time for the Aggies on the recruiting trail. Right now, Texas A&M boasts 12 verbal commitments, three of whom are members of the SI99 . Those three highly rated recruits are linebacker Anthony Hill, defensive lineman David Hicks, and cornerback Jayvon Thomas.

Hill is a local product of Denton, Tx., playing his high school ball at Ryan High. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker is the second-highest-rated player in the country at his position, and the most highly sought-after recruit to commit to the Aggies in this cycle (No. 48) according to the SI99 rankings. He chose Texas A&M over offers from Alabama, Texas, and USC.

Another Texas native, Hicks hails from Katy, Tx. and is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the country. He comes in at No. 56 on the SI99 rankings. His late September commitment was a huge get for the Aggies, who have stockpiled an armory of defensive line talent in the past couple of years.

The third SI99 member Thomas is not-so-coincidentally also from the lone star state. Coming from Dallas, Tx., Thomas has recorded a vertical jump of 34 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet 3 inches. His explosiveness will be a huge addition to the Aggies' secondary.

There are still about a dozen uncommitted recruits in the SI99 and Texas A&M could make a play for some of them. Defensive back Cormani McClain's (No. 2 in SI99) recent commitment to Miami showed that A&M's poor record may not exclude them from the race in some cases. With this season on its way down the drain, the Aggies need to make this recruiting class a priority.

