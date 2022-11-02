ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M Still in SI Top 25 Recruiting Rankings For 2023

By Collier Logan
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vX2FY_0iwHwxdZ00

Texas A&M is continuing to pull in commits for the Class of 2023 as Early Signing Day approaches in December.

Sports Illustrated released an update of their class recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle and the Aggies are still in the top 25. After a top-ranked class last year, head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff haven't stopped to take a break from seeking out the nation's top prospects. So far, the Aggies are still holding on to the same No. 22 spot that they occupied in the last rankings update.

With Early Signing Day approaching in December, it's crunch time for the Aggies on the recruiting trail. Right now, Texas A&M boasts 12 verbal commitments, three of whom are members of the SI99 . Those three highly rated recruits are linebacker Anthony Hill, defensive lineman David Hicks, and cornerback Jayvon Thomas.

Hill is a local product of Denton, Tx., playing his high school ball at Ryan High. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker is the second-highest-rated player in the country at his position, and the most highly sought-after recruit to commit to the Aggies in this cycle (No. 48) according to the SI99 rankings. He chose Texas A&M over offers from Alabama, Texas, and USC.

Another Texas native, Hicks hails from Katy, Tx. and is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the country. He comes in at No. 56 on the SI99 rankings. His late September commitment was a huge get for the Aggies, who have stockpiled an armory of defensive line talent in the past couple of years.

The third SI99 member Thomas is not-so-coincidentally also from the lone star state. Coming from Dallas, Tx., Thomas has recorded a vertical jump of 34 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet 3 inches. His explosiveness will be a huge addition to the Aggies' secondary.

There are still about a dozen uncommitted recruits in the SI99 and Texas A&M could make a play for some of them. Defensive back Cormani McClain's (No. 2 in SI99) recent commitment to Miami showed that A&M's poor record may not exclude them from the race in some cases. With this season on its way down the drain, the Aggies need to make this recruiting class a priority.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies ? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans troll Texas A&M over latest hype video

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was famous for his “one team, one heartbeat” saying during his tenure, especially during the 2019 national championship season. The Tigers, of course, had one of the best teams in college football history, led by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, when they finished undefeated and thrashed Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff. Orgeron went from assistant to interim to permanent head coach during his time at LSU. The rise was as dramatic as the fall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox26houston.com

Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday

HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
HOUSTON, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy