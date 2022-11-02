ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Connect2Culture announces performances for its 2022/2023 season

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7d9O_0iwHwcLY00

JOPLIN, Mo. – Connect2Culture in Joplin today announced its 2022-2023 performance season.

Officials say this upcoming seasons performances will be at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.

C2C says it is expanding its role as a performing arts presenter by offering two new performing arts series in addition to its annual Curtains Up Series.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our new home, the Cornell Complex, and help welcome guests into this facility with 16 performances across three series,” said Emily Frankoski, Executive Director of C2C. “Along with our fifth annual Curtains Up Series, we will be offering a series that promotes area and regional artists, a series for children and families, and even a piano spotlight performance.”

The next seasons shows are as follows:

  • Curtain Up Series
    • Christmas with the Annie Moses Band
      • December 17, 2022 | 3:00pm & 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall
    • Aquila Theatre in Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice
      • February 22, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall
    • Danú
      • March 9, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall
    • The Second City Swipes Right: The Incomplete Guide to the Ultimate Date Night
      • March 24, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall
    • Jessica Vosk
      • March 25, 2023 | 7:00pm & March 26, 2023 | 4:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall
    • The Reminders
      • April 7, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall
    • Piano Battle
      • April 29, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall
    • BritBeat – A Tribute to the Beatles
      • June 17, 2023 | 8:00pm – Leggett & Platt Green
  • Ignite Series
    • Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition (Ages 9+)
      • January 21, 2023 | 2:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall
    • Mad River Theatre Works presents Freedom Flight (Ages 8+)
      • January 28, 2023 | 2:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall
    • The Secret Agency (Ages 7-14)
      • February 14, 2023 | 6:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall
    • The Okee Dokee Brothers (Ages 5-10)
      • June 3, 2023 | 7:30pm – Leggett & Platt Green
  • The Cornell Series
    • Glenda Austin
      • December 10, 2022 | 6:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall
    • Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys
      • April 22, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall
    • Me Like Bees
      • May 13, 2023 | 7:30pm – Leggett & Platt Green
    • A’lante Flamenco
      • June 24, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall

Click here to see the full list of upcoming events or learn more about C2C.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg State hosts its annual Authors Reception

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pitt State honored some of the authors who work for the school. The library services department hosted its annual Authors Reception. As part of the event, the first floor of the Axe Library displayed the published works of its faculty and staff from the past year. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Head star: reminder to buckle up

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The early morning hours of Thursday, November 3, 2022 Monett Rural Fire Dept were alerted to a pickup crash along MO-97 near Pulaskifield. 10-3-22 1:00am MRFD was dispatched to a single MVA highway 97 in the Pulaskifield area. — MRFD The late model pickup went off-road into the ditch. The ‘head star’ of the driver is...
MONETT, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

3 expensive luxury homes for sale in Joplin on Zillow

JOPLIN, Mo. — A home can reveal a lot about a family. The kinds of photos on the wall often tell a story about what is important in the lives of those who occupy the halls, while tile patterns and sofas can reveal the particular tastes of the homeowner. Certain accents give a more polished, modern vibe vs. others make a space feel comfier based on their warm hues and tones.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Halloween Light List from Joplin News First

JOPLIN AREA — CLICK 👉🏽 EACH LOCATION FOR GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS FROM WHERE YOU ARE 🎃Halloween Light List with directions for 2022. Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post!  Remember most will turn off lights at 9:00 PM. On wet or windy nights they might be...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Webb City bomb scare, mass grave in Tulsa

GALENA, Mo. — At 3:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon troopers say a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja 250 failed to negotiate a curve on Missouri 248. The motorcycle left the road, struck a road sign and ejected the driver, Bonnie Garrigus. An air ambulance transported the 39-year-old Garrigus to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy