Connect2Culture announces performances for its 2022/2023 season

JOPLIN, Mo. – Connect2Culture in Joplin today announced its 2022-2023 performance season.

Officials say this upcoming seasons performances will be at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.

C2C says it is expanding its role as a performing arts presenter by offering two new performing arts series in addition to its annual Curtains Up Series.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our new home, the Cornell Complex, and help welcome guests into this facility with 16 performances across three series,” said Emily Frankoski, Executive Director of C2C. “Along with our fifth annual Curtains Up Series, we will be offering a series that promotes area and regional artists, a series for children and families, and even a piano spotlight performance.”

The next seasons shows are as follows:

Curtain Up Series Christmas with the Annie Moses Band December 17, 2022 | 3:00pm & 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall Aquila Theatre in Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice February 22, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall Danú March 9, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall The Second City Swipes Right: The Incomplete Guide to the Ultimate Date Night March 24, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall Jessica Vosk March 25, 2023 | 7:00pm & March 26, 2023 | 4:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall The Reminders April 7, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall Piano Battle April 29, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall BritBeat – A Tribute to the Beatles June 17, 2023 | 8:00pm – Leggett & Platt Green

Ignite Series Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition (Ages 9+) January 21, 2023 | 2:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall Mad River Theatre Works presents Freedom Flight (Ages 8+) January 28, 2023 | 2:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall The Secret Agency (Ages 7-14) February 14, 2023 | 6:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall The Okee Dokee Brothers (Ages 5-10) June 3, 2023 | 7:30pm – Leggett & Platt Green

The Cornell Series Glenda Austin December 10, 2022 | 6:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys April 22, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall Me Like Bees May 13, 2023 | 7:30pm – Leggett & Platt Green A’lante Flamenco June 24, 2023 | 7:00pm – Beshore Performance Hall



Click here to see the full list of upcoming events or learn more about C2C.

