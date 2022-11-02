ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

CNY gamers unite with MVHS in ‘Extra Life’ marathon fundraising event

By Thad Randazzo
WUTR Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) and Phoenix Overdrive have teamed up and announced they have united with gamers in Central New York for the ‘ Extra Life ’ fundraising marathon on Saturday, November 5 th .

Gamers of all levels will be competing to raise money to improve the health and change the lives of kids across the region from 10:00 am Saturday, November 5 th to 10:00 am, Sunday, November 6 th at Mohawk Valley Community College’s Rome Campus Dining and Community Hall (PC 150) located at 1101 Floyd Avenue.

Mayor Palmieri announces new playground in Proctor Park

“Extra Life National Game Day is the day we show the world the power of the gamer,” said Lee Alexander Navarro, one of the organizers for Phoenix Overdrive. “Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, we will go 25 hours straight thanks to daylight savings time, until 10 a.m. on Sunday playing games to help heal sick kids. This is the day that we come together as a team and fundraise for CMN Hospitals all over including MVHS. As a team, we hope to raise more than $5,000 for CMN at MVHS. We also want to energize, excite, and electrify our local community and light the fire of philanthropy.”

Since 2008, Extra Life gamers have raised more than $100,000 dollars for its member hospitals, medical equipment, research, therapy programs, and charitable care. This year’s events will feature special fundraising gaming activities including video game and tabletop tournaments, game challenges, and 25 hours of live gameplay streaming.

Anyone interested in participating can visit www.phoenixoverdrive.com or Extra-Life.org , select MVHS as your preferred CMN Hospital, set a fundraising goal, and collect donations throughout the year for kids in need. You can also learn more about CMN Hospitals at MVHS and how donations help kids at mvhealthsystem.org/CMN .

WUTR Eyewitness News

