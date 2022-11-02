ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Danish leader quits in bid to form broader coalition despite party win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Despite finishing first in Denmark’s election, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen decided to step down along with her Social Democratic government Wednesday in an attempt to build a broader coalition across the political divide. Frederiksen’s announcement came after a dramatic vote count in which the...
PBS NewsHour

4 Palestinians killed in flare-up of violence as Israel counts votes

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians in separate incidents on Thursday, including one who had stabbed a police officer in east Jerusalem and three others in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank. The violence flared as Israel tallied the final votes in...
PBS NewsHour

Bolsonaro supporters call on Brazil’s military to keep him in power

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signaled a willingess to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The president’s defenders gathered...
PBS NewsHour

Russians try to subdue Ukrainian towns by threatening, kidnapping mayors

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Not long after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, soldiers broke down the office door of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov. They put a bag over his head, bundled him into a car and drove him around the southern city for hours, threatening to kill him. Fedorov,...
PBS NewsHour

Italy closes its ports to rescue ships, leaving 1,100 migrants in limbo

MILAN (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark its most vulnerable migrants while the other’s request for a safe port has gone unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: State Department applauds peace deal in Ethiopia

The United States is expressing cautious optimism about peace in Africa after Ethiopia’s warring sides agreed Wednesday to a permanent cessation of hostilities. The 2-year conflict produced hundreds of thousands of victims and enormous challenges lie ahead, including getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw. Watch the...
