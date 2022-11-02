Read full article on original website
Russian shelling damaged power lines at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Ukraine says
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear state operator said Thursday that Russia has shelled and damaged power lines connecting Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to the Ukrainian grid, leaving the plant reliant on diesel generators again. The generators have enough fuel to maintain the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power...
With millions without power, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in “energy terrorism” after Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network left millions of residents without power. About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. Kyiv...
Top G-7 diplomats back Ukraine support, express suspicion of China
MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine’s defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises.
Danish leader quits in bid to form broader coalition despite party win
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Despite finishing first in Denmark’s election, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen decided to step down along with her Social Democratic government Wednesday in an attempt to build a broader coalition across the political divide. Frederiksen’s announcement came after a dramatic vote count in which the...
How Russian soldiers ran a ‘cleansing’ operation in Bucha, Ukraine
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — The first man arrived at 7:27 a.m. Russian soldiers covered his head and marched him up the driveway toward a nondescript office building. Two minutes later, a pleading, gagged voice pierced the morning stillness. Then the merciless reply: “TALK!!! TALK f–ing mother-f–er!!!”
WATCH: Pentagon says Saudis believe Iran is prepping an attack on kingdom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials confirmed on Tuesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia as the...
4 Palestinians killed in flare-up of violence as Israel counts votes
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians in separate incidents on Thursday, including one who had stabbed a police officer in east Jerusalem and three others in Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank. The violence flared as Israel tallied the final votes in...
Bolsonaro supporters call on Brazil’s military to keep him in power
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signaled a willingess to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The president’s defenders gathered...
White House says North Korea is covertly shipping artillery to Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday accused North Korea of covertly shipping a “significant number” of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. believes North Korea is “trying to make it appear...
Ships carrying grain sail from Ukraine despite Russia suspending deal
LONDON (AP) — Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger. The U.N. said three ships carrying 84,490 metric tons of corn,...
Russians try to subdue Ukrainian towns by threatening, kidnapping mayors
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Not long after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, soldiers broke down the office door of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov. They put a bag over his head, bundled him into a car and drove him around the southern city for hours, threatening to kill him. Fedorov,...
North Korea threatens to use nuclear weapons during South Korea, U.S. drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history,” an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Animosities...
U.S. bombers fly in military exercise with South Korea as North Korea fires more missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
Italy closes its ports to rescue ships, leaving 1,100 migrants in limbo
MILAN (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark its most vulnerable migrants while the other’s request for a safe port has gone unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board.
Iranian protestors clash with police near capital; more deaths reported
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian protesters and security forces clashed in a town near the capital on Thursday, where state-run media reported at least two deaths and circulated graphic images of an apparent attack on a police vehicle. It was the latest in a wave of demonstrations that...
Prison-like migrant processing center draws criticism of UK’s asylum system
LONDON (AP) — Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads.
WATCH: State Department applauds peace deal in Ethiopia
The United States is expressing cautious optimism about peace in Africa after Ethiopia’s warring sides agreed Wednesday to a permanent cessation of hostilities. The 2-year conflict produced hundreds of thousands of victims and enormous challenges lie ahead, including getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw. Watch the...
Russian invasion displaced 14 million Ukrainians, according to U.N. report
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven some 14 million Ukrainians from their homes in “the fastest, largest displacement witnessed in decades,” sparking an increase in the number of refugees and displaced people worldwide to more than 103 million, the U.N. refugee chief said Wednesday.
Russia rejoins grain deal after Ukraine agrees to not attack safe shipping corridor
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Diplomatic efforts salvaged a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets, with Russia saying Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces. The Russian Defense...
WATCH: Defense Secretary Austin, South Korean counterpart warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea jointly warned North Korea on Thursday that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un’s regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests.
