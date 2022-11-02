ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Q&A with Paul Canepa, running for San Joaquin County Supervisors District 2

By The Record
 3 days ago
Paul Canepa faces Elbert Holman to replace Kathy Miller as the District 2 representative on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. Canepa has served on both Stockton City Council and the Lincoln Unified School Board. Miller is terming out of office.

Who is Paul Canepa

Age: 55

Party Affiliation: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Business owner, Canepa's Car Wash

Political experience: Lincoln Unified School Board, Stockton City Council, Stockton Collegiate Board Member

Election forum:SJ Supervisor candidates Paul Canepa, Elbert Holman debate at The Record

Below is an edited version of a questionnaire completed by candidates.

Why are you running for office?

Giving back to my community through public service is the reason I am running.

Do you consider yourself politically conservative, moderate or liberal? And why?

I consider myself to be politically moderate. I believe that my beliefs have evolved from a combination of all three.

Top five issues in this race

  • Homelessness
  • Crime
  • Blight
  • Mental health/drug-alcohol addiction
  • Business retention and growth

What is the best way to handle the water issues facing the county?

Continued conservation is the most important way to address water issues facing the county . Ground water banking and rejuvenation are vital since we have had so many years of continued drought. We must also challenge any conveyance system that sends water to Southern California.

How can the county go about increasing economic activity that was impacted during COVID-19?

By continuing our efforts that have already been enacted at the city level we can insure the growth of jobs in our community. Getting people back to work is the most important part of COVID recovery. So many businesses have been affected by lack of employees and supply chain issues.

Can supervisors have any real impact on improving homelessness?

Yes By partnering with the cities that make up the county we can jointly improve homelessness. Providing mental health support and resource teams to go out into the community needs to be continued due to the high volume of contacts needed to be made in order to gain trust. Partnering with non profits and faith based groups is essential to improving homelessness.

San Joaquin County ballot guide:Key candidates, issues in 2022 midterm election

Final statement

I love giving back to my community and feel that we need to step up and improve the quality of life for our constituents. Being a business owner , trustee and council member has taught me valuable life lessons which I use to make decisions in public/private life . I have provided years of dedicated service to our community as a public servant and businessman. Through the partnerships and friendships I know I can hit the ground running and be an effective supervisor. My ability to work collaboratively with others is exemplified by receiving endorsements by five of my six colleagues who I serve with on the city council.

