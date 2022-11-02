ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Q&A with Elbert Holman, running for San Joaquin County Supervisors District 2

Elbert Holman faces Paul Canepa to replace Kathy Miller as the District 2 representative on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. Holman served on the Stockton City Council for 10 years and previously ran for county supervisor. Miller is terming out of office.

Who is Elbert Holman

Age: 73

Party Affiliation: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Retired law enforcement

Political experience: Served for 10 years on the Stockton City Council

Election 2022:SJ Supervisor candidates Paul Canepa, Elbert Holman debate at The Record

Below is an edited version of a questionnaire completed by candidates.

Why are you running for office?

I am running because I see that there are a number of things that I feel are having a very negative effect on the quality of life in our community such as crime, water issues and homelessness. I feel that the experience I have gained both in my professional life and through my service on the City Council, will be beneficial to my colleagues on the board as we work together on solutions that will lead to positive changes that will be beneficial to families in our county.

Do you consider yourself politically conservative, moderate or liberal? And why?

I believe that I am a moderate, at least I try to be moderate because at the local level it should not matter if you are a "D" or an "R". As the state and federal government create laws and other directives, at the end of the day it's up to the local leaders to implement those directives in a fair and equitable manner. I have never been a member of either party. I have always had a personal goal in my professional life and political life to be fair to all, no matter what.

Top five issues in this race:

  • Crime
  • Water issues
  • Homelessness
  • Affordable housing
  • Employment

What is the best way to handle the water issues facing the county?

While on the City Council I sat on every water board in the county. What I learned is that you can't just look at water in one way. Each water entity has it's on unique issues. In my mind we have agriculture water issues, urban water issues and flood water issues. ... We need to be having discussions on water storage, ground water recharge. We need to look for ways to save water we get from the spring runoff for the lean times we are experiencing now. We also need to stay vigilant on the twin tunnel issue as it will be devastating to our county.

► San Joaquin County ballot guide: Key candidates, issues in 2022 midterm election

► California:What to expect on election night in high-stakes midterm races

How can the county go about increasing economic activity that was impacted during COVID-19?

We can continue with the infrastructure improvements of our roadways and the improvements at Stockton Municipal Airport. I understand that the Port of Stockton has plans to purchase Sharpe Army Depot. These types of projects along with cheap land and rent will attract companies here and their family wage jobs will come with them. We already have a good rail system and trucking. Two major freeways along with our location should make us even more attractive to business. Re: COVID, I think we need to stay vigilant, continue to educate and continue to provide venues for testing and vaccination.

Can supervisors have any real impact on improving homelessness?

Homelessness is such a complex issue because of the different factors that cause a person to become homeless. One thing that I see is that the governmental agencies both city and county seem to be working more independently and not together. What I mean by that is that most of the services needed to impact homelessness are controlled by the county. We need affordable housing. I see this as a city and county issue. We need some type of temporary housing, with services. I just don't see them seriously working together. Everyone seems to be protecting their own interest.

Final statement

I know some may think that I have done enough in my career and maybe I should take a well deserved rest. I disagree. There is still a desire to make things better in my community I have a skill set that has been successful in getting things done on many levels. I think one of the reasons for my success is that I am here to get things done and not to get elected over and over again. I'm here to do the right thing for all the right reasons. That's what I've always done and that's what I intend to do if elected.

Full coverage: Full San Joaquin County, California 2022 election coverage

