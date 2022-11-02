Read full article on original website
Tasty Timeline: See When Popular Michigan Made Foods Were Launched
So much of Michigan's history includes delectable foods & beverages from all around the state. While some invention dates aren't clear, many are available to create a timeline of delicious goodness -- some still available only in the Midwest and other brands that have become American Icons. When was the...
Detroit News
Growing Powerball jackpot sparks ticket-buying frenzy at Michigan stores
Metro Detroiters were looking for luck Friday night as another drawing approached for the world-record Lottery jackpot. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since Aug. 3, according to Michigan Lottery. It has climbed to $1.6 billion, the largest in history, with a cash option of $782 million. Customers have been...
Seven Iconic Michigan Items You Could Splurge on if You Won the $1.6B Powerball
It's nice to dream. Just think of the things you could buy if you won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. Here are seven 'Pure Michigan' things you could buy with your fortune and still have a little left over. Some folks say it's a curse to win an enormous lottery...
Michigan man found out he won $1M Powerball prize by watching morning news
The Powerball jackpot, now worth an estimated $1.5 billion, hasn't been won since Aug. 3, but a Michigan man got a piece of it. Norman Doerr, who lives in Ubly near Bay City in Huron County, recently purchased a ticket that matched the five white balls drawn Oct. 19 — 6-8-15-27-42 —...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Scammer Posing as Eminem Looking for Toys For Tots Donations in Michigan
Tis the season to give generously to Toys for Tots, but don't be fooled by this scammer posing as Eminem - he's not the real Slim Shady. A man pretending to be the legendary Detroit rapper is saying he's collecting donations for Toys for Tots, but is simply trying to rip people off.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?
High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
wemu.org
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
lowellsfirstlook.com
The Restless Viking: Mining in Michigan
This article was originally published on July 20, 2020 on The Restless Viking website. As we hiked around the Keweenaw peninsula in upper Michigan we came across copper mining ruins. How did they mine copper? When did this industry cease production? How rustic were the mining towns? It was fascinating discovering the secrets of copper mining!
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad
Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Club 93.7
