Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police say a man previously charged with several felonies related to assault, stabbed and killed a man about 32 times on the east side of town last month. Armando Padron Jr. is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge after police linked him to the murder of a homeless man near Charleston Blvd and Sloan Lane.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO