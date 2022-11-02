ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Arrest report: Suspect stabs man 32 times, previously charged with attempted murder

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police say a man previously charged with several felonies related to assault, stabbed and killed a man about 32 times on the east side of town last month. Armando Padron Jr. is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge after police linked him to the murder of a homeless man near Charleston Blvd and Sloan Lane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot dead inside residence near Jones, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide. It was reported on Friday around 12:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Investigators say one Hispanic male in his 40s was found shot to death inside...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police ask for help to find missing 17-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a 17-year-old reported missing from the central valley this week. Timothy Miller was last seen in the area of W. Charleston and Jones boulevards around 6:22 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He could be in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police search for four suspects of armed robbery in local business

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are searching for four suspects linked to a robbery at a Las Vegas business. Two Hispanic males and two Hispanic females approached the business on October 21 around 7:10 p.m. The suspects attempted to leave without paying for selected merchandise when they were approached...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Honoring DUI victims with 'Miles of Memories' along Route 157

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As families begin traveling for the holiday season, Stop DUI is making an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. Stop DUI teamed up with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and DUI victims on Wednesday to post victim memorial signs along Kyle Canyon Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police: Multiple puppies stolen from pet stores across Spring Valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley Command is asking for the public's help recovering multiple puppies stolen from Spring Valley pet stores. According to police, the first robbery occurred on Monday, October 24, and the second on Tuesday, November 1, during the early...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bicyclist dead after 10 vehicle crash near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a driver hit 9 vehicles at a south valley intersection. Officers reported to East Flamingo Rd near South Maryland Pkwy around 5:37 p.m. on Friday. According to surveillance footage, a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Chief of Police speaks out following 'no confidence' vote

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Chief of Police is fighting back against criticism of his office. This week the unions representing Henderson officers and supervisors announced a vote of "No confidence" in Chief Thedrick Andres. The public cites a hostile work environment and issues with a new use...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Open The Books: Las Vegas city employee salaries

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to open the books, following the money in the valley. Today, we're focusing on the salaries of Las Vegas city employees, where the new minimum wage is in the six figures. CEO and founder of openthebooks.com, Adam Andrzejewski, is back with us this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hosts emergency training exercise simulating earthquake response

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas hosted a special training exercise on Saturday in connection with the Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team. The training allowed first responders to practice for an earthquake and even used actors as earthquake victims. During the 18-hour drill, they practiced...
LAS VEGAS, NV

