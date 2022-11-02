Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Related
news3lv.com
Man arrested in Las Vegas police pursuit, shooting found not competent for trial
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Clark County court has found that the man accused of leading police on a miles-long chase and shooting at officers this summer is not competent to stand trial. Court records state that Justin Venegas was found not capable of understanding the charges against him...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Suspect in deadly shooting arrived at Las Vegas hospital with gunshot wound
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in a parked car last month had arrived at a Las Vegas hospital with a gunshot wound himself the same night, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Diego Cruz-Gomez, 21, was already...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Suspect stabs man 32 times, previously charged with attempted murder
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Police say a man previously charged with several felonies related to assault, stabbed and killed a man about 32 times on the east side of town last month. Armando Padron Jr. is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge after police linked him to the murder of a homeless man near Charleston Blvd and Sloan Lane.
news3lv.com
Heavy police presence at Rancho High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence at Rancho High School on Saturday night, for unknown reasons at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
news3lv.com
Man shot dead inside residence near Jones, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide. It was reported on Friday around 12:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Kipling Street, near Jones Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Investigators say one Hispanic male in his 40s was found shot to death inside...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police searching for man who robbed northeast valley stores at gunpoint
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for the man who robbed two stores in the northeast Las Vegas valley at gunpoint recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the suspect visited two businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23, between 7:58 and 8:15 a.m. One store was near N. Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police ask for help to find missing 17-year-old
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a 17-year-old reported missing from the central valley this week. Timothy Miller was last seen in the area of W. Charleston and Jones boulevards around 6:22 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. He could be in...
news3lv.com
Police search for four suspects of armed robbery in local business
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are searching for four suspects linked to a robbery at a Las Vegas business. Two Hispanic males and two Hispanic females approached the business on October 21 around 7:10 p.m. The suspects attempted to leave without paying for selected merchandise when they were approached...
news3lv.com
Honoring DUI victims with 'Miles of Memories' along Route 157
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As families begin traveling for the holiday season, Stop DUI is making an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. Stop DUI teamed up with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and DUI victims on Wednesday to post victim memorial signs along Kyle Canyon Road.
news3lv.com
Police: Multiple puppies stolen from pet stores across Spring Valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley Command is asking for the public's help recovering multiple puppies stolen from Spring Valley pet stores. According to police, the first robbery occurred on Monday, October 24, and the second on Tuesday, November 1, during the early...
news3lv.com
Henderson Police locate SUV in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian
UPDATE, Nov. 4 | Henderson Police said Friday that the SUV wanted in the hit-and-run crash has been located. No further details were provided. ORIGINAL | Henderson Police are looking for an SUV that struck a pedestrian and left the scene Thursday afternoon. Police said in a statement the crash...
news3lv.com
Bicyclist dead after 10 vehicle crash near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a driver hit 9 vehicles at a south valley intersection. Officers reported to East Flamingo Rd near South Maryland Pkwy around 5:37 p.m. on Friday. According to surveillance footage, a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport...
news3lv.com
Wrong-way driver crashes into Nevada state police vehicle on 215 at Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A wrong-way driver crashed into a Nevada state police vehicle while on the 215 Beltway in the west Las Vegas valley Wednesday night, according to authorities. State police responded around 9:29 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a black Dodge Journey heading south on the northbound...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recruiting for open positions during upcoming first responder career expo
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Residents looking for a career as first responders now have the chance to learn more during an in-person career fair. The event will take place Saturday, November 5th, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at LVMPD Headquarters, located at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Chief of Police speaks out following 'no confidence' vote
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Chief of Police is fighting back against criticism of his office. This week the unions representing Henderson officers and supervisors announced a vote of "No confidence" in Chief Thedrick Andres. The public cites a hostile work environment and issues with a new use...
news3lv.com
TODAY: Friday is last day for in-person early voting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Friday, Nov. 4, is the last day for in-person early voting in Clark County before Election Day next week. The early voting period for the midterm general election opened on Oct. 22 and concludes on Friday. Select early voting locations will be open on Friday....
news3lv.com
Open The Books: Las Vegas city employee salaries
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to open the books, following the money in the valley. Today, we're focusing on the salaries of Las Vegas city employees, where the new minimum wage is in the six figures. CEO and founder of openthebooks.com, Adam Andrzejewski, is back with us this...
news3lv.com
'Merry Driftmas' returns to support Las Vegas families in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Merry Driftmas" is an annual charity drift event that supports local families in need. Dino Child joined us to talk about what you can expect and how they support the community.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hosts emergency training exercise simulating earthquake response
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas hosted a special training exercise on Saturday in connection with the Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team. The training allowed first responders to practice for an earthquake and even used actors as earthquake victims. During the 18-hour drill, they practiced...
news3lv.com
Single vehicle crash leaves one person dead after crashing near railroad tracks
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following an early morning single-vehicle crash on the southwest side of town. The incident happened on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Ronbindale and Lindell Roads. According to police, a blue 2003 Cadillac Escalade was...
Comments / 0