William Bruce Hensley, age 70, of LaFollette
William Bruce Hensley, age 70, of LaFollette passed away on November 3, 2022. A graduate of the 1971 class of Clinton High school he continued his education by attending college. He was a Christian and retired OTR truckdriver. Preceded in death by parents: Thomas Hensley and Lorene Harber Hensley. Survivors.
Stephen Michael (Mickey) Ford, 61, previously from LaFollette
Stephen Michael (Mickey) Ford, 61, previously from LaFollette, TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 1 st at his home in Cleveland, TN, surrounded by his family and friends. Mr. Ford proudly served in the United States Army and was a well-known carpenter in the area for many years. He was a devoted son, father and Papaw. He had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and being in the outdoors fishing or hunting.
Brenda Robards, age 80 of LaFollette
Mrs. Brenda Robards, age 80 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. She was a member of LaFollette United Methodist Church where she enjoyed playing in the Handbell Choir, and was an active Member of the Town and Country Garden Club. Brenda attended Stetson University in Florida where she earned her BS Degree. She served as a Case Worker with the State of Tennessee, Department of Human Services, and was formerly employed with LaFollette Community Hospital. Brenda also enjoyed being on the lake, and caring for her Grandchildren. Preceded in death by Parents, Dexter, Sr. and Jessie Rains, and Brother, Dexter L. “Butch” Rains, Jr.
Charlotte Ann Lowe Horne Housley, age 80, of LaFollette
Charlotte Ann Lowe Horne Housley, age 80, of LaFollette passed away Friday November 4, 2022. Charlotte loved yard sales, cooking, antiques, gardening, sitting on her porch watching birds, and above all, her kids. She is preceded in death by parents Howard and Georgia Shelby Lowe, daughter Mary Ann Horne, son Bobby Joe Horne, grandchildren Charles Shoupes, Anna Lee Shoupes, and Clifford Horne III.
Bridget Wallace is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
Switchboard was leading edge of voice communication for Campbell County
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Voice communication has come a long way in a relatively short amount of time, and on today’s Throwback Thursday, we turn the clock back to the 1950s. Featured is this special group of women known as the La Follette switch board operators, and the group was on the leading edge of voice communication for La Follette and Campbell County.
WLAF features 1971 Saturday night at 7:00 with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to October 30, 1971, Saturday night at 7pm and Sunday night at 8pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers.
Walters Funeral Home is Chamber of Commerce “Business of the Month”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is proud to announce the November 2022 Business of the Month, Walters Funeral Home! You are invited to celebrate with us on Monday, November 07, 2022 at 12:00 PM for the presentation at the Grand on Central!
East end water project wrapped up Wednesday night
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – You may remember the water line breaks that caused so much trouble on the east side of La Follette last Thursday and Friday. If you are an LUB customer in the area around La Follette Middle School and the post office, you know all too well about those water outages. See Charlie Hutson’s full photo gallery HERE.
Big Christmas weekend at Ball Farm Event Center continues Saturday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The 12th annual Ball Farm Christmas Craft and Holiday Market is open on its first of two big weekends. Saturday’s hours are from 10am to 3pm. The Ball Farm Event Center hosts the event and is located in east La Follette on the General Carl Stiner Hwy (Hwy 63).
Last bed build of the year for SHP is Saturday at Woodson Mall
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local organization that builds beds for children who do not have a bed, holds its last bed build day of the fading warm weather season on Saturday at the parking lot of Woodson Mall at the Food City Center, the Jacksboro side. Tomorrow morning’s weather is expected to partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.
