Mrs. Brenda Robards, age 80 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. She was a member of LaFollette United Methodist Church where she enjoyed playing in the Handbell Choir, and was an active Member of the Town and Country Garden Club. Brenda attended Stetson University in Florida where she earned her BS Degree. She served as a Case Worker with the State of Tennessee, Department of Human Services, and was formerly employed with LaFollette Community Hospital. Brenda also enjoyed being on the lake, and caring for her Grandchildren. Preceded in death by Parents, Dexter, Sr. and Jessie Rains, and Brother, Dexter L. “Butch” Rains, Jr.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO