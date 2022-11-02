Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Las Vegas hosts emergency training exercise simulating earthquake response
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas hosted a special training exercise on Saturday in connection with the Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team. The training allowed first responders to practice for an earthquake and even used actors as earthquake victims. During the 18-hour drill, they practiced...
De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
Open The Books: Las Vegas city employee salaries
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to open the books, following the money in the valley. Today, we're focusing on the salaries of Las Vegas city employees, where the new minimum wage is in the six figures. CEO and founder of openthebooks.com, Adam Andrzejewski, is back with us this...
Las Vegas charter school seeks teachers at virtual hiring event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Legacy Traditional Schools are seeking teachers and staff roles at its upcoming virtual hiring event. The network of charter schools is looking for new hires at the SW Las Vegas campus and North Valley campus. Immediate interviews will be available for all open roles on...
'Merry Driftmas' returns to support Las Vegas families in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Merry Driftmas" is an annual charity drift event that supports local families in need. Dino Child joined us to talk about what you can expect and how they support the community.
TODAY: Friday is last day for in-person early voting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Friday, Nov. 4, is the last day for in-person early voting in Clark County before Election Day next week. The early voting period for the midterm general election opened on Oct. 22 and concludes on Friday. Select early voting locations will be open on Friday....
Aviation Nation back in Las Vegas after 3-year hiatus
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you are on the east side of the valley you may want to pick up some earplugs. Aviation Nation came roaring back after a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic on Friday. The air show features aerial performances, static displays, and exhibits featuring the...
Las Vegas police recruiting for open positions during upcoming first responder career expo
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Residents looking for a career as first responders now have the chance to learn more during an in-person career fair. The event will take place Saturday, November 5th, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at LVMPD Headquarters, located at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd in Las Vegas.
Skip the DMV line during the holidays by going online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that the holidays are here, which means long lines anywhere you go, including the DMV. The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reminds residents who don't need in-person services to conduct their business online. The Nevada DMV said the combination of unnecessary office...
Hemamali Perara is News 3's November Teacher of the Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When News 3 shows us for class, expect the unexpected. Our latest stop is Sierra Vista High School. HEMAMALI PERARA is our News 3 Teacher of the Month!. "I'm getting goosebumps," said Perara, as we made the big announcement. Student after student shared how she...
Junior League of Las Vegas hosts first 'Retro Run' 5K
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Junior League of Las Vegas is hosting its first-ever "Retro Runk" 5K. Executive vice president Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman joined us to break down all the details of the race.
Verizon service outage fixed after disrupting 911 calls in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say an issue with Verizon Wireless has been resolved after a service outage prevented calls to 911. LVMPD sent out a notice at 2:35 a.m. saying the outage was preventing Verizon customers from dialing 911. The issue was resolved by about 5:37...
MGM Resorts reports best quarter for earnings on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts says its properties on the Las Vegas Strip just reported their best quarter ever in terms of revenue and earnings. The company reported the news during its third-quarter earnings conference call with investors on Wednesday. CEO Bill Hornbuckle said third-quarter net revenue was...
Lululemon hosts grand opening weekend in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lululemon celebrated its grand opening of a new location in the valley. After popular demand, Lululemon has opened a permanent location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. Lululemon ambassadors kicked off the grand opening weekend on Friday with surprise activations for customers.
iLuminate celebrates first year of performing at The STRAT
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The show iLuminate recently celebrated one year at The STRAT and there's no plans for going anywhere else. Dancers Mateo Dobbins and Lauren Slouffman joined us to talk all about their milestone and what audiences can expect.
Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
Las Vegas hosts Tamale and Mariachi Festival downtown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it will host the Tamale & Mariachi Festival next month downtown. The festival will be a celebration of family, culture and holiday traditions with an abundance of tamale varieties from across Latin America. It will be held on Saturday,...
X Country celebrates seven years on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — X Country is celebrating seven years on the Las Vegas Strip. Kayli Konarski and Savannah Urcioli joined us to talk about their show and some of the new numbers they're introducing. Visit the Harrah's Las Vegas website to purchase tickets and learn more.
North Las Vegas largest redevelopment project making progress with downtown revitalization
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The largest redevelopment project ever in North Las Vegas is making progress as the city plans to add a walkable downtown area full of businesses. Crews began demolishing the last building on one of the planned lots along Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday. The demolition...
John Katsilometes talks Taylor Swift in Las Vegas, new Spiegelworld show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From Taylor Swift to Elton John, Las Vegas is the place to be for entertainment. Review-Journal columnist and man-about-town John Katsilometes joined us to share all the details.
