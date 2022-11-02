ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas hosts emergency training exercise simulating earthquake response

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas hosted a special training exercise on Saturday in connection with the Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team. The training allowed first responders to practice for an earthquake and even used actors as earthquake victims. During the 18-hour drill, they practiced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Open The Books: Las Vegas city employee salaries

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to open the books, following the money in the valley. Today, we're focusing on the salaries of Las Vegas city employees, where the new minimum wage is in the six figures. CEO and founder of openthebooks.com, Adam Andrzejewski, is back with us this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas charter school seeks teachers at virtual hiring event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Legacy Traditional Schools are seeking teachers and staff roles at its upcoming virtual hiring event. The network of charter schools is looking for new hires at the SW Las Vegas campus and North Valley campus. Immediate interviews will be available for all open roles on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Aviation Nation back in Las Vegas after 3-year hiatus

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you are on the east side of the valley you may want to pick up some earplugs. Aviation Nation came roaring back after a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic on Friday. The air show features aerial performances, static displays, and exhibits featuring the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Skip the DMV line during the holidays by going online

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that the holidays are here, which means long lines anywhere you go, including the DMV. The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reminds residents who don't need in-person services to conduct their business online. The Nevada DMV said the combination of unnecessary office...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hemamali Perara is News 3's November Teacher of the Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When News 3 shows us for class, expect the unexpected. Our latest stop is Sierra Vista High School. HEMAMALI PERARA is our News 3 Teacher of the Month!. "I'm getting goosebumps," said Perara, as we made the big announcement. Student after student shared how she...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

MGM Resorts reports best quarter for earnings on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — MGM Resorts says its properties on the Las Vegas Strip just reported their best quarter ever in terms of revenue and earnings. The company reported the news during its third-quarter earnings conference call with investors on Wednesday. CEO Bill Hornbuckle said third-quarter net revenue was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lululemon hosts grand opening weekend in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lululemon celebrated its grand opening of a new location in the valley. After popular demand, Lululemon has opened a permanent location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. Lululemon ambassadors kicked off the grand opening weekend on Friday with surprise activations for customers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hosts Tamale and Mariachi Festival downtown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it will host the Tamale & Mariachi Festival next month downtown. The festival will be a celebration of family, culture and holiday traditions with an abundance of tamale varieties from across Latin America. It will be held on Saturday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

X Country celebrates seven years on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — X Country is celebrating seven years on the Las Vegas Strip. Kayli Konarski and Savannah Urcioli joined us to talk about their show and some of the new numbers they're introducing. Visit the Harrah's Las Vegas website to purchase tickets and learn more.
LAS VEGAS, NV

