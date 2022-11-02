ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Dan Mosley
3d ago

How much could be saved if 3/4 of their work force didn’t drive company vehicles home everyday, not to mention the fuel ,tires, brakes and more frequent oil changes that are furnished by Alabama Power.

Rosalind Burch Scott
3d ago

Again another way for struggling families to keep struggling and then they want you to give dna to get help because your paychecks aren’t enough for high rising electric bills wow Alabama Power Company

Donna M. Taylor
3d ago

People struggling to make ends meet and you will raise rates. Shame on you!!!!

