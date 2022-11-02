Read full article on original website
Operation Football: Hamilton County rivals meet in sectional finals
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — It’s sectional football finals Friday night on Operation Football!. We’re just three weeks away from state title games. But first, No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (10-0) hosts Fishers (7-3) Friday night in a matchup of same-school-district rivals. The winner goes to the regional finals next week.
Current Publishing
Film Forum set for Nov. 5-6 at Carmel Clay Public Library
The Carmel Clay Public Library will be holding its 2022 Carmel Film Forum: Big Picture Pinball Show and Narrative Design Workshop for Games and Movies on Nov. 5-6. The 2022 Film Forum has a pinball and gaming theme. Admission is free. The sessions and presenters for the Film Forum will...
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — November 8, 2022
Free event for veterans – The second Hamilton County Veterans Stand Down will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Boys & Girls Club, 1700 Conner St. in Noblesville. The event is free to veterans and their immediate family members and will include a meal, games and assistance in filing for benefits, obtaining employment, financial counseling and other services. RSVP welcome but not required to emily.pence@aspireindiana.org or 317-503-2524.
New protocol for C-section moms sees success at local hospital
A team at Franciscan Health worked to implement a new protocol for scheduled c-section moms called Enhanced Recovery After Cesarian.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville students watch their principal flying high
Noblesville’s Promise Road Elementary School Principal Christy Martino and Assistant Principal Billy Fama flew over their school Thursday in World War II Stearman biplanes to celebrate the Promise Road PTO meeting its $25,000 fundraising goal. The flights were courtesy of Larry Jacobi, a former school board member and NHS...
readthereporter.com
‘Rocks turn tide on Millers
WESTFIELD – From their first series, it seemed like Noblesville was ready to go toe-to-toe for four quarters with Westfield in the Class 6A Sectional 4 football championship. If it weren’t for four extremely key plays that went the way of Westfield, Noblesville could have kept itself in the...
Indianapolis firefighters free girl stuck under seat of school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters helped rescue a young girl who became stuck under a seat on her school bus Thursday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Sloan Avenue just after 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that the girl was stuck.
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
readthereporter.com
Get a sneak peek at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers
Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the Fishers’ newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation will hold a Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
20 Date Nights in Brownsburg | Hendricks County
Brownsburg has been in a state of expansion for a while now and many amazing businesses are setting up shop here. Delicious cuisine and relaxing times await you in Brownsburg. Be sure to plan enough time to visit one of their incredible restaurants and to enjoy the scenery in one of the community’s parks.
indyschild.com
Where to Meet Santa’s Reindeer in Indianapolis
You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen … but have you ever met them in real life? When it comes to Christmas, the reindeers are just as important as Santa. And this year, there are plenty of places around Indianapolis to visit Santa’s reindeer. Here are some places around Indy where you can meet and greet reindeer this holiday season!
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Current Publishing
Carmel High School girls soccer team falls to Noblesville in state title matchup
For the fourth time in the last five years, the Carmel High School girls soccer team was in the Class 3A state championship game. The Greyhounds are now 1-3 in those finals following a 1-0 loss to Noblesville in the IHSAA state championship game Oct. 29 at Carroll Stadium at IUPUI in Indianapolis. Carmel won in 2018, then lost to Noblesville in 2019 and Homestead in 2021. It was Noblesville’s third title in four years.
wyrz.org
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Current Publishing
Hamilton County seeking public input on parks
The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of two county parks during an open house this month hosted by the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept. The open house will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Bray Family Homestead Park, 4528 Ind. 38, Noblesville, which was acquired by the county in 2007. It is the site officials with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept. are looking to further develop Bray Family Homestead Park, while it also recently acquired the HC Farms property at 216th Street and Hinkle Road, said Don Nicholls, resource development specialist with the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept.
Current Publishing
ATI LAB Series presents Carmel High School graduate’s ‘Exposed’
Laura Goodenow is ready to see her musical take the next step in the development process. The 1995 Carmel High School graduate is the librettist and lyricist for “Exposed,” which is part of the Actors Theatre of Indiana LAB Series, which helps musicals and plays develop. It will be performed at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.
Friday Fit Tip: Flight plank exercise for the lower back
INDIANAPOLIS — We spend a great deal of time in our daily lives leaning forward. But leaning forward so much does little to help keep our lower back in shape. Jordan Estes at Lifetime showed us a simple lower back exercise called flight plank. While lying on your stomach...
