ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sapulpatimes.com

Opening night of Christmas Chute draws record crowds

As many as 20,000 visitors, 21,000 square feet of walkable Christmas trimmings, and a whole lot of community spirit—Sapulpa outdid itself at its annual Lights On ceremony and its inaugural night of the Christmas Chute on Historic Route 66 on Thursday evening. The Chute is the brainchild of local...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Ahha's Hardesty Arts Center In Tulsa Will Close Permanently

Ahha's Hardesty Arts Center in Tulsa will close its doors on November 4th. The group says it's ceasing operations of its programs for now but it's hoping to find a future for some of its programs. A spokesperson with ahha released the following statement about the closure. We have made...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Church Studio plants magnolia trees to honor Tulsa musician

TULSA, Okla. — A transformation begins Thursday outside the Church Studio in midtown Tulsa to honor a Tulsa musician. Landscape crews will plant four varieties of magnolia trees in the half acre lot, just four lots west of the Church Studio. The green space honors J.J. Cale and is inspired by his song, “Magnolia”. The area will be called Magnolia Meadows, and overlooks downtown Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Downtown Sapulpa Turns On The Lights For Route 66 Christmas Chute

The town flipped on the lights for The Route 66 Christmas Chute on Thursday. Santa and his reindeer even paid an early visit to Oklahoma for the event. The city spent two years planning the Christmas Chute, which has different themes for different parts of downtown. "Our theme was Route...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone

TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: Christmas Stores Opens In Utica Square

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Utica Square. Amber Marie and Company is the only all-Christmas store in Tulsa. When you walk into the store, it's like Christmas magic filled with colors, music, lights, and lots of decorations. Nutcrackers, Christmas trees, and reindeer: symbols of the holiday in every corner.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ahha Tulsa closing its doors Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The ahha Hardesty Arts Center announced Thursday evening that the center will close Friday, Nov. 4. “We have made the difficult decision to announce the closure of ahha’s Hardesty Arts Center on Friday, November 4, including ceasing the operations of our programs for now,” Executive Director Holy Becker said in an email.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa based Pokémon card scammer costs victims nationwide thousands

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] arrested Michael McCoy after the Tulsa County DA charged him with four counts of false pretense under $1000 or con game. “In March, we started receiving reports from victims who were all located outside of Tulsa,” said Lt. Andrew Weeden with the Tulsa Police Financial Crimes.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing

OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Host 'Welcome To Policing' Recruitment Event

Tulsa Police welcomed those interested in becoming officers to the police academy for a recruitment event on Saturday. People 18 to 45 could talk with officers and specialty units including major crimes, river patrol, dive team and air support. Recruitment officers say as long as someone has solid communication skills...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Elks Lodge Hosts Veterans Day Parade

The Broken Arrow Elks Lodge hosted a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. Parade organizers say they want veterans to feel loved and honored for their sacrifices made for our country. Nema Janeway, who served in World War II under the Women's Army Corps, recently celebrated her 100th birthday. "I wanted...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy