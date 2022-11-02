Larry Tucker, of Russell Springs, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was 77 years of age. Born May 17, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was a son of the late Avery and Virginia Popplewell Tucker. Larry was a former employee of the Cudahy Cheese Company. He was known as a hard worker and enjoyed talking on the CB radio, where his handle was “Coon Hunter.” Larry was an avid fisherman and coon hunter.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO