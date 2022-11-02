Read full article on original website
Larry Tucker, age 77, of Russell Springs
Larry Tucker, of Russell Springs, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was 77 years of age. Born May 17, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was a son of the late Avery and Virginia Popplewell Tucker. Larry was a former employee of the Cudahy Cheese Company. He was known as a hard worker and enjoyed talking on the CB radio, where his handle was “Coon Hunter.” Larry was an avid fisherman and coon hunter.
Despite rainfall, Russell County remains in ‘moderate drought’
Despite this past weekend’s rainfall, Russell County and the Lake Cumberland area continues to be in a “moderate drought,” according to the latest U.S. Drought Index. A portion of severe drought continues into central Kentucky while much of eastern Kentucky is continues to be “abnormally dry” or not currently seeing drought conditions, according to the index.
KSP offering full-time telecommunicator positions
The Kentucky State Police is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicators to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth, including Post 15 in Columbia which serves Russell County. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and...
Early voting begins today
Early in-person voting for this coming Tuesday’s general election begins today in Russell County. Early voting takes place today as well as tomorrow, Friday, November 4th, and Saturday, November 5th at the South Kentucky RECC Community Room. Early voting will occur each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LCCAC community baby shower is today
The Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency’s annual community baby shower is today at the Russell County Public Library’s community room. The free event, which is for expectant mothers and those with children less than three months old, takes place from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this evening with registration getting underway at 3:30 p.m.
Jamestown woman arrested on drug charges
A Jamestown woman was arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon. According to jail records, 24-year-old Carrie Lawless was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication of a controlled substance. Lawless was arrested by Deputy Nathan Ginn with the Russell County...
Early voting continues today at SKRECC
Early in-person voting for Tuesday’s general election continues today locally and across the state. Early voting takes place today and tomorrow, Saturday, November 5th at the South Kentucky RECC Community Room. Early voting will occur each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Anyone wishing to vote...
Pierce is Heisman Trophy Trust RCHS winner
This week, Russell County High School student Olivia Pierce was announced as the school winner for Heisman High School Scholarship, according to the Heisman Trophy Trust. From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2023, more than 5,700 have been named School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust.
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
Library to host event for local writers, artists, musicians on Saturday
The Russell County Public Library will host an event for local writers, artists and musicians on Saturday. The BAM! event at the Russell County Public Library will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will showcase books, art, and music created for and by Russell...
School board approves contract for agritech facility, athletic turf
The Russell County Board of Education approved a couple contracts at a special-called meeting this week for upcoming projects. Superintendent Michael Ford gave WJRS News an update on these upcoming projects.
