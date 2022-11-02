ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WGNtv.com

What did Roquan Smith think when the Bears traded him?

OWINGS MILLS, MD – While they’ve not exactly shocked people on the field this season, the Bears certainly did before the trade deadline thanks to three major trades. It wasn’t only fans who were caught off guard by the deals but even the players themselves, including the most surprising athlete who was dealt this week.
CHICAGO, IL
overtimeheroics.net

Chris Ballard Silent as Indianapolis Colts Dsccend into Football Purgatory

As the NFL Trade Deadline came and went for the Indianapolis Colts, fans continue to see the ineptitude of Chris Ballard, as the Colts descend into Football Purgatory. With less than 30 minutes to go until the 4pm deadline, the Indianapolis Colts traded hybrid RB Nyheim Hines in exchange for Bills RB Zack Moss and a conditional 6th round pick, that can become a 5th round pick if certain criteria are met.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Reveals Trade Target The Colts Looked Into

The Indianapolis Colts were a very popular pick as a dark horse team that could contend for the Super Bowl this season. They made some moves to bolster their defense, giving them legitimate playmakers at all three levels and were hopeful that Matt Ryan would provide an upgrade at quarterback over Carson Wentz.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Returns in Full

Bears right guard Teven Jenkins returned for a full practice on Thursday, alleviating potential fears over a back issue that ha limited at Wednesday's practice. Jenkins had 2021 back surgery and then played later that season. He missed time at the start of this year's training camp with an injury the Bears didn't reveal, but appears fine now.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Jordan Poyer, Von Miller Practice Status Revealed In Bills-Jets Injury Report

BUFFALO BILLS (6-1) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. LB Von Miller (Veteran Rest/Ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (Heel) Perhaps the best health-related news the Bills could have received heading into Week 9 was provided by coach Sean McDermott on Monday. Buffalo activated cornerback Tre’Davious White to the team’s 53-man roster, 11 months after White tore his ACL.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas...
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Colts' massive changes to test locker room's focus

INDIANAPOLIS -- DeForest Buckner likely will never forget his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers. That 2016 campaign was marked by one perfectly awful performance after another, with the Niners losing 13 consecutive games. There were the four games in which San Francisco yielded 40 points or more. And on four occasions, Niners opponents accumulated more than 500 yards in a single game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3

The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3. The big problem for the Lions is on defense, but they can’t pass up the chance at getting a franchise signal-caller. Stroud has nice touch and accuracy, which he has shown throughout the last two seasons.
FLORIDA STATE

