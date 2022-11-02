Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
WGNtv.com
What did Roquan Smith think when the Bears traded him?
OWINGS MILLS, MD – While they’ve not exactly shocked people on the field this season, the Bears certainly did before the trade deadline thanks to three major trades. It wasn’t only fans who were caught off guard by the deals but even the players themselves, including the most surprising athlete who was dealt this week.
overtimeheroics.net
Chris Ballard Silent as Indianapolis Colts Dsccend into Football Purgatory
As the NFL Trade Deadline came and went for the Indianapolis Colts, fans continue to see the ineptitude of Chris Ballard, as the Colts descend into Football Purgatory. With less than 30 minutes to go until the 4pm deadline, the Indianapolis Colts traded hybrid RB Nyheim Hines in exchange for Bills RB Zack Moss and a conditional 6th round pick, that can become a 5th round pick if certain criteria are met.
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Reveals Trade Target The Colts Looked Into
The Indianapolis Colts were a very popular pick as a dark horse team that could contend for the Super Bowl this season. They made some moves to bolster their defense, giving them legitimate playmakers at all three levels and were hopeful that Matt Ryan would provide an upgrade at quarterback over Carson Wentz.
Centre Daily
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Returns in Full
Bears right guard Teven Jenkins returned for a full practice on Thursday, alleviating potential fears over a back issue that ha limited at Wednesday's practice. Jenkins had 2021 back surgery and then played later that season. He missed time at the start of this year's training camp with an injury the Bears didn't reveal, but appears fine now.
Centre Daily
Jordan Poyer, Von Miller Practice Status Revealed In Bills-Jets Injury Report
BUFFALO BILLS (6-1) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. LB Von Miller (Veteran Rest/Ankle) LB Tremaine Edmunds (Heel) Perhaps the best health-related news the Bills could have received heading into Week 9 was provided by coach Sean McDermott on Monday. Buffalo activated cornerback Tre’Davious White to the team’s 53-man roster, 11 months after White tore his ACL.
Centre Daily
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs
Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas...
Centre Daily
Notre Dame Recruiting Could Get Another Huge Boost With A Win Over Clemson
It is hard to quantify just how huge a win over Clemson would be for Notre Dame. Beating the 4th-ranked Tigers would give the Irish a victory over a program that has been right there with Alabama as the most dominant in the game for the last eight seasons. From...
ESPN
Colts' massive changes to test locker room's focus
INDIANAPOLIS -- DeForest Buckner likely will never forget his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers. That 2016 campaign was marked by one perfectly awful performance after another, with the Niners losing 13 consecutive games. There were the four games in which San Francisco yielded 40 points or more. And on four occasions, Niners opponents accumulated more than 500 yards in a single game.
Centre Daily
How Concerned Should the Vikings Be About Greg Joseph and Ed Ingram?
Things are going well for the Minnesota Vikings these days. They're 6-1 and riding a five-game winning streak. They haven't lost at home yet. They just made a trade to add T.J. Hockenson, one of the better tight ends in the league. It's not all perfect, though. Because they've won...
2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3. The big problem for the Lions is on defense, but they can’t pass up the chance at getting a franchise signal-caller. Stroud has nice touch and accuracy, which he has shown throughout the last two seasons.
Comments / 0