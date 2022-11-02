ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Netflix viewers are calling 'brilliant' new movie a 'masterpiece'

Netflix viewers are raving about about a new release starring Millie Bobby Brown. For those unfamiliar with the hit film, it's based on author Nancy Springer's series of young adult novels, The Detective Caper. The film, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola - the younger sister of genius detective...
Tyla

Woman claims people say she 'must be a vampire' after revealing her age

A woman has revealed that people have accused her of being a 'vampire' after she revealed her real age and now she's shared her secret. Amber Lancaster is an American influencer who made a name for herself on The Price Is Right as a model, but until recently people had no idea how old she was. This is her secret to saying young:
Tyla

Adele says we've all been saying her name wrong

It pains us as Adele megafans to admit we’ve been saying her name wrong all these years. The superstar singer confirmed how to correctly pronounce her name last week when she took part in a fan Q&A to mark the release of her 'I Drink Wine' music video. Adele...
Tyla

Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled by Netflix after two seasons

It was billed as a magical mash-up between Gossip Girl and Harry Potter when it first hit Netflix at the beginning of 2021. Not to mention fans were quick to rave about the show’s second season - which landed on the streaming service in September - but despite all the love, Fate: The Winx Saga has been binned by Netflix.
Tyla

First trailer for final season of Netflix's Dead To Me has dropped

The first trailer for the third and final season of Netflix's dark comedy Dead To Me has dropped, and it's safe to say there's a lot going on. Check it out:. Yes, our two favourite pals bonded by dark secrets are back, and as is shown in the trailer, they survived the season two cliffhanger.
Tyla

It's official: The Sandman is returning to Netflix for season two

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Sanman. After a dreamy first season, Netflix has officially announced that The Sandman is coming back for season two. Yes, writer Neil Gaiman confirmed today (Thursday, 3 November) that the Lord of Dreams would be returning to screens very soon. Neil took to...
Tyla

People are just realising what TV channel TLC actually stands for

People are only just finding out what the TV channel TLC stands for and I admit to being completely incorrect about it, too. The channel first launched back in the 1980s and is probably best known for airing reality TV shows including Say Yes to the Dress, sMothered, Toddlers and Tiaras, 90 Day Fiancé and My 600-lb Life.
Tyla

Disney's Christmas advert has arrived and it's the most emotional one yet

Disney has unveiled its heartwarming Christmas advert and it will definitely bring a tear to your eye. The Gift is a three-minute animated short that shines a spotlight on the comfort that storytelling brings families during times of change and how it strengthens their bonds through togetherness. The advert is...
Tyla

Olivia Attwood has secret way to communicate with fiancé in I’m a Celeb

Olivia Attwood has revealed she has a secret way to communicate with her fiancé while she’s in the jungle for I’m a Celebrity. The 2017 Love Island star – who made it to the final of the reality series with ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes – has joined the lineup for this year’s I’m a Celeb, which finally returns to Australia after Covid relocated the action to a Welsh castle.
Tyla

New trailer for Avatar 2 just dropped

A new trailer for Avatar 2 has dropped and fans are completely losing it. There's a lot we want to forget about 2009, we had just started year seven, everyone was wearing luminous glasses, and we had to wait 30 minutes to download a song onto our Sony Ericsson. The...
Tyla

First look at Disney's Disenchanted sees Amy Adams become evil stepmother

The first trailer for Disenchanted – the hotly anticipated sequel to Enchanted – has finally dropped and something is definitely different about the once eternally optimistic Giselle... Feast your eyes on the trailer below:. The film reunites original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James...
Tyla

Kris Jenner has an incredibly intense routine that begins at 4:30am

As the meme goes, while the Devil works hard, Kris Jenner works even harder – as proven by the fact her intense routine starts each day at 4.30am. Jenner, 66, truly is the world’s ultimate momager, serving deftly as the matriarch of one of the world’s biggest family franchises.
Tyla

Tyla

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy