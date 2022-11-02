Read full article on original website
People are binge-watching Netflix's 'incredible' drama-thriller in one night it's that good
Stop what you're doing, we've found you another spectacular Netflix series to binge. The mini-series created by the BBC stars David Tennant as a priest and Stanley Tucci as a death row prisoner — gripping, right?. Check out the trailer for the new series here:. If that's not...
Netflix fans demand justice for woman who murdered husband in new true crime show
Viewers are demanding justice for a killer after a new Netflix true crime series dropped on the platform. If you've not checked it out yet, watch the trailer for Killer Sally here:. Well, spooky season might be well and truly over but the streaming giant's latest spine-tingling addition has people...
Final series of 'the best show on TV' has finally landed on Netflix
Netflix fans are rejoicing after the fourth season of the 'best show on TV' landed on Netflix today. Manifest first launched in 2018 on NBC, telling the story of a group of strangers who all end up on the same flight from Jamaica to New York. When it lands -...
Brand new real estate reality show is dropping on Netflix this week
Following the worldwide success of Selling Sunset, a brand new real estate reality show is set to drop on Netflix and we can't wait. Buying Beverly Hills will also be set stateside and look at the trials and tribulations of the luxury property market and its real estate agents in Beverly Hills. Watch below:
Netflix viewers are calling 'brilliant' new movie a 'masterpiece'
Netflix viewers are raving about about a new release starring Millie Bobby Brown. For those unfamiliar with the hit film, it's based on author Nancy Springer's series of young adult novels, The Detective Caper. The film, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola - the younger sister of genius detective...
Woman who looks like a child opens up about the ‘creeps’ who want to date her
A woman with a rare genetic condition that's left her looking like a child has opened up about the 'creeps' who want to date her. Shauna Rae, 28, looks like she's around eight years old after she developed pituitary dwarfism following a battle with brain cancer as a child. While...
Woman claims people say she 'must be a vampire' after revealing her age
A woman has revealed that people have accused her of being a 'vampire' after she revealed her real age and now she's shared her secret. Amber Lancaster is an American influencer who made a name for herself on The Price Is Right as a model, but until recently people had no idea how old she was. This is her secret to saying young:
Adele says we've all been saying her name wrong
It pains us as Adele megafans to admit we’ve been saying her name wrong all these years. The superstar singer confirmed how to correctly pronounce her name last week when she took part in a fan Q&A to mark the release of her 'I Drink Wine' music video. Adele...
Fate: The Winx Saga has been cancelled by Netflix after two seasons
It was billed as a magical mash-up between Gossip Girl and Harry Potter when it first hit Netflix at the beginning of 2021. Not to mention fans were quick to rave about the show’s second season - which landed on the streaming service in September - but despite all the love, Fate: The Winx Saga has been binned by Netflix.
First trailer for final season of Netflix's Dead To Me has dropped
The first trailer for the third and final season of Netflix's dark comedy Dead To Me has dropped, and it's safe to say there's a lot going on. Check it out:. Yes, our two favourite pals bonded by dark secrets are back, and as is shown in the trailer, they survived the season two cliffhanger.
It's official: The Sandman is returning to Netflix for season two
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Sanman. After a dreamy first season, Netflix has officially announced that The Sandman is coming back for season two. Yes, writer Neil Gaiman confirmed today (Thursday, 3 November) that the Lord of Dreams would be returning to screens very soon. Neil took to...
People are just realising what TV channel TLC actually stands for
People are only just finding out what the TV channel TLC stands for and I admit to being completely incorrect about it, too. The channel first launched back in the 1980s and is probably best known for airing reality TV shows including Say Yes to the Dress, sMothered, Toddlers and Tiaras, 90 Day Fiancé and My 600-lb Life.
Mum warns parents not to watch Netflix movie with kids under 14 as it could ruin Christmas
A mum has issued a warning to parents about allowing young kids to watch a Netflix movie because it could ruin the magic of Christmas. You can see a trailer for the flick here:. With Christmas fast approaching, you might already be planning ideas for you Elf on the Shelf...
Disney's Christmas advert has arrived and it's the most emotional one yet
Disney has unveiled its heartwarming Christmas advert and it will definitely bring a tear to your eye. The Gift is a three-minute animated short that shines a spotlight on the comfort that storytelling brings families during times of change and how it strengthens their bonds through togetherness. The advert is...
Olivia Attwood has secret way to communicate with fiancé in I’m a Celeb
Olivia Attwood has revealed she has a secret way to communicate with her fiancé while she’s in the jungle for I’m a Celebrity. The 2017 Love Island star – who made it to the final of the reality series with ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes – has joined the lineup for this year’s I’m a Celeb, which finally returns to Australia after Covid relocated the action to a Welsh castle.
New trailer for Avatar 2 just dropped
A new trailer for Avatar 2 has dropped and fans are completely losing it. There's a lot we want to forget about 2009, we had just started year seven, everyone was wearing luminous glasses, and we had to wait 30 minutes to download a song onto our Sony Ericsson. The...
First look at Disney's Disenchanted sees Amy Adams become evil stepmother
The first trailer for Disenchanted – the hotly anticipated sequel to Enchanted – has finally dropped and something is definitely different about the once eternally optimistic Giselle... Feast your eyes on the trailer below:. The film reunites original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James...
Taylor Swift makes history as she fills entire Top 10 in Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift has made history this week, after landing every spot in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with her album Midnights. Taylor, 32, is the first artist to ever fill every top 10 spot and took to social media in shock over the news this week. "10...
Nick Cannon confirms he's expecting his twelfth child with stunning photoshoot
Nick Cannon has confirmed he is expecting his 12th child with a stunning photoshoot, in which he cradles and kisses the baby’s bump. Cannon has already fathered 10 children, but recently it was confirmed that baby mama Abby De La Rosa – with whom the presenter shares twins – was pregnant again.
Kris Jenner has an incredibly intense routine that begins at 4:30am
As the meme goes, while the Devil works hard, Kris Jenner works even harder – as proven by the fact her intense routine starts each day at 4.30am. Jenner, 66, truly is the world’s ultimate momager, serving deftly as the matriarch of one of the world’s biggest family franchises.
