dawgpost.com
CBS’s Gary Danielson Talks Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Vols
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Vols are gearing up for what should be a colossal fight in Sanford Stadium, and CBS’s Gary Danielson will be on the call for the matchup. Danielson said he thinks this could be a tight, high-scoring game between the No. 1 and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart calls on Georgia fans to lose their voices at Saturday’s game against Tennessee
Kirby Smart is calling the Dawgs, and calling on them to be loud when they show up to Sanford Stadium on Saturday. No. 1 Tennessee will march into Athens 8-point underdogs to No. 3 Georgia in what promises to be an epic SEC clash this weekend. Not only are bragging right on the table for the Bulldogs and Vols, but an SEC East conference title, and a potential CFP berth as well.
echo-pilot.com
For all Josh Heupel has done for Tennessee football, this might be most impressive | Opinion
KNOXVILLE – I don't usually watch these weekly College Football Playoff rankings reveal shows. In fact, I can’t think of anything in sports so scrutinized and yet so utterly meaningless. They are fodder for advertising revenue each November. Nothing more. Give me a list of teams each week...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia
As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
'We wait for football all year now' | The story behind Sinan The Squirrel, UT's smallest fan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you have gone tailgating before a Vols football game you have probably met UT's smallest fan: Sinan The Squirrel. Sinan has been under the care of Saed Awad for four years now. Awad told 10News that a friend called him asking him to help a squirrel he found in his backyard.
Erwin man hasn’t missed UT home game in 52 seasons
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Vols started playing football in 1891, meaning they’ve played through 130 seasons. Doug Cooper hasn’t missed a game in Neyland Stadium in 52 of them. “The first game I ever went to was the Tennessee-LSU game in 1967. My father and my uncle George took me to that game with them. […]
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game
Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
WATE
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
Morristown, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wvlt.tv
Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.
wvlt.tv
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
WATE
Crews battling wildfire in Roane County
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours. WATE Midday News. Crews battling wildfire in Roane County. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are...
WATE
School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving under the influence …. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school...
The numbers are in! Here's how many people voted early in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting is officially over and the number of votes cast in Knox County is in. In total, 72,502 votes were cast during the early voting period. 4,078 of those were absentee votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission. Here is the breakdown. All totals...
WATE
Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
wvlt.tv
Woman leaves Ukraine to become a Tennessee Vol
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After six months under attack in Ukraine, Daria Podzolkova finally made it to Knoxville. Before the war began, Podzolkova remembers sitting in her bedroom in Central Ukraine when she got the news she had been accepted to the University of Tennessee’s Tombras School of Advertising and Public Relations.
