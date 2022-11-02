ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

dawgpost.com

CBS’s Gary Danielson Talks Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Vols

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Vols are gearing up for what should be a colossal fight in Sanford Stadium, and CBS’s Gary Danielson will be on the call for the matchup. Danielson said he thinks this could be a tight, high-scoring game between the No. 1 and...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart calls on Georgia fans to lose their voices at Saturday’s game against Tennessee

Kirby Smart is calling the Dawgs, and calling on them to be loud when they show up to Sanford Stadium on Saturday. No. 1 Tennessee will march into Athens 8-point underdogs to No. 3 Georgia in what promises to be an epic SEC clash this weekend. Not only are bragging right on the table for the Bulldogs and Vols, but an SEC East conference title, and a potential CFP berth as well.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee shares uniform combo for Saturday’s game at top-ranked Georgia

As the hours get closer to Saturday’s showdown between the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, expect the media and promotional departments for both teams to start realizing material to get the fans excited. Tennessee revealed their uniform combination Thursday and the orange britches be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Erwin man hasn’t missed UT home game in 52 seasons

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Vols started playing football in 1891, meaning they’ve played through 130 seasons. Doug Cooper hasn’t missed a game in Neyland Stadium in 52 of them. “The first game I ever went to was the Tennessee-LSU game in 1967. My father and my uncle George took me to that game with them. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game

Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Morristown, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sevier County High School football team will have a game with Morristown-Hamblen High School West on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews battling wildfire in Roane County

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours. WATE Midday News. Crews battling wildfire in Roane County. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth

The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving under the influence …. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman leaves Ukraine to become a Tennessee Vol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After six months under attack in Ukraine, Daria Podzolkova finally made it to Knoxville. Before the war began, Podzolkova remembers sitting in her bedroom in Central Ukraine when she got the news she had been accepted to the University of Tennessee’s Tombras School of Advertising and Public Relations.
KNOXVILLE, TN
