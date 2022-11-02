Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
"I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the teen murder suspects Two teenage boys are in custody after deputies allege they sprayed dozens of rounds into an innocent Texas woman's home, killing her during a drive-by shooting. During a news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he believes the suspects, ages 14 and 15, "hit the wrong house" in a West Bexar County neighborhood at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday. "I don't think they're showing any remorse, whatsoever," Salazar told reporters. Both teens face charges of first-degree murder...
Virginia Mom Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Eats 'Large Amount' of THC Gummies
A doctor told police that if the boy had been treated sooner, "it could have prevented death" A 30-year-old Virginia woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son, who suffered a "medical emergency" in May, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page. A Spotsylvania County Grand Jury indicted Dorothy Clements on Monday, officials stated. She was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of child neglect. Clements was booked Wednesday evening and currently being held at...
'I didn't know what he was capable of,' mom says after her 1-year-old was murdered by the father
The baby's mother is now questioning what she could have done differently, now without her little girl, who had just learned how to walk.
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Burying 6-Year-Old Girl Alive: 'Barbaric Situation'
John Edward Kraft would allegedly bury a 6-year-old girl "in the yard when he believes that she is lying" Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man accused of choking a 6-year-old girl "to the point that she had passed out," according to the district attorney, and then burying her alive in the family backyard. Court records indicate 50-year-old John Edward Kraft has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering welfare of children, as well as a single count each of strangulation and false imprisonment of a minor. Citing the criminal...
Okla. Couple Killed 6 Kids in Murder-Suicide; Family Struggled with Debts, Father's Head Injury
Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32 Family members allege the parents accused of killing their six children in an apparent murder-suicide may have been facing mounting financial pressures prior to their deaths. Authorities in Oklahoma identified the deceased suspects as parents Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, according to reports. Speaking with Tulsa World, Brian's parents, Danny and Marilyn Nelson, confirmed their grandchildren — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were the six...
80-Year-Old Mom Mauled to Death by Daughter's 3 Pit Bulls Who Had History of Killing Family Pets: Cops
A Georgia woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after cops say that her three dogs mauled her 80-year-old mother to death. According to WTVM-TV, 48-year-old Tongia Gesselman has been charged with reckless conduct and felony involuntary manslaughter. Officers responded to a 911 call and arrived at the family's home...
Ohio Woman Found Guilty of Murder for Shooting Her Doctor Husband 3 Times in the Head as He Slept
An Ohio woman was found guilty this week of murdering her husband, a doctor in the Columbus area, some four years ago. Holli Osborn, 46, was convicted by jurors in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder this Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, over the death of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn.
Man, 26, charged with murdering a two-year-old girl at her home appears in court and is remanded in custody
A man charged with murdering a two-year-old girl at her home appeared at crown court today for the first time and was remanded in custody. Michael Daymond, 26, is charged with killing Maya Louise Chappell at her home in County Durham last month. The toddler was airlifted to hospital in...
Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
The wife of a Georgia pastor reportedly shot in the head while asleep next to her husband in their DeKalb County home died from her injuries a week later.
Mother accused of handcuffing and starving children extradited back to Harris County
Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was extradited from Louisiana over the weekend and booked in jail. She and her boyfriend are accused of horrific abuse against her own children.
Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect
Authorities believe missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is dead and that the 20-month-old’s body tragically went to a local landfill after being discarded in a dumpster. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.
Mother accused of murdering her son offered plea deal
MINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecutors offered a plea deal Friday to a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son.Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. She is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.Orono police pulled Thaler over after she was spotted driving her car on a wheel rim and with a window smashed out.The plea offer is for Thaler to plead guilty to the murder charge and serve 40 years in prison.RELATED: Eli Hart's Former Foster Mom Says She Feared Him Returning To His Mother's CustodyA judge recently ruled Thaler mentally competent and could assist with her own defense.RELATED: Mound community raising money to build Eli Hart Memorial Playground
Accused Delphi Killer Once Helped Victim's Family with Photos at CVS, and Didn't Charge Them: Grandmother
Richard Allen, 50, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German and her best friend, 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams After five and a half years, a local man has been arrested and charged with the 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German and her best friend, 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams in Delphi, Ind. During a Monday morning press conference, Indiana officials confirmed that Richard Allen, 50, has been charged with two counts of murder. Allen — who is from the small...
23-year-old Georgia father arrested after accidentally killing his son
According to WSB-TV on Oct. 18, a Dekalb County father was arrested after police said he shot and killed his 2-year-old son on Oct. 9. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. as the father, Tyquontae Brunson, told police the shooting was accidental as the gun under his pillow went off and shot his son, Sekani, in the head while he was sleeping with him.
Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?
Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
Doorbell video shows 'malnourished' twins pleading with neighbors to help them escape mother who they say handcuffed and abused them
The mother of the Houston-area twins and her boyfriend face charges after the children alleged that they were abused and starved.
Texas Mom Sentenced To Life After 'Bed-Ridden' 7-Year-Old Daughter Dies While She's Partying
Authorities said that Lauren Dean's non-verbal 7-year-old daughter Jordynn Barrera died because her mom failed to provide necessary medical care and went out to the bars instead. A Texas mother will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the murder of her “bed-ridden” 7-year-old daughter, who died while...
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report
Richard Allen, the Indiana man charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident in 2015, according to FOX59.
Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate
A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...
People
348K+
Followers
57K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1