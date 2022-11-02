MINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecutors offered a plea deal Friday to a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son.Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. She is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.Orono police pulled Thaler over after she was spotted driving her car on a wheel rim and with a window smashed out.The plea offer is for Thaler to plead guilty to the murder charge and serve 40 years in prison.RELATED: Eli Hart's Former Foster Mom Says She Feared Him Returning To His Mother's CustodyA judge recently ruled Thaler mentally competent and could assist with her own defense.RELATED: Mound community raising money to build Eli Hart Memorial Playground

ORONO, MN ・ 29 DAYS AGO