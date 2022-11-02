Game 11: Washington Wizards (0-0) vs Charlotte Hornets (3-7) The Charlotte Hornets have been struggling in recent games to get anything going offensively since the second half of the Sacramento Kings' game last Monday night. Injuries may have caught up with them as they haven't been able to keep the momentum going after an impressive start to the season without a few key players. Help is on the way though as Steve Clifford continues to say that Cody Martin, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are all getting closer and closer to a return to the court.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO