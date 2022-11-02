Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Post
Nike announced Friday that it is pausing its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, effective immediately. The sportswear giant’s decision comes after Irving doubled down on his comments for the promotion of an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media last week despite saying he “meant no disrespect” by it.
Centre Daily
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
View the original article to see embedded media. Over the past few years, NBA fans have become accustomed to seeing Kawhi Leonard miss time due to injury, an unfortunate trend Paul Pierce believes has been largely brushed aside by the masses. The 2022–23 campaign has brought more of the same...
Centre Daily
The Nets Should Burn It All Down
The underachieving, uninspiring, increasingly nauseating Nets of Brooklyn are reportedly set to name Ime Udoka as their new head coach, which seemingly makes sense from a pure basketball standpoint. (And yes, of course, Udoka brings his own baggage with his suspension by the Celtics for potential misconduct.) The Nets have...
Centre Daily
Minus Irving and Simmons, Nets crush Wizards in 42-point blowout
It’s like a water weight on the Nets’ shoulders magically evaporated overnight. It was a homecoming party for superstar forward Kevin Durant, who continued his march up the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s list with yet another night to remember: In his hometown of Washington, D.C., Durant claimed Wizards’ C Daniel Gafford’s ankles with a crossover flurry that sent Gafford into a full split.
Centre Daily
Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way
View the original article to see embedded media. It has not been a good start to the season for the Golden State Warriors. After winning another title, the team has come out flat to start the season. While some of that can be attributed to championship hangover, most of it is personnel related, as the team is currently giving minutes to players who may not be ready for them.
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series Saturday night.
Centre Daily
Kevin Durant reacts to Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Nets: ‘I just don’t like none of it’
NEW YORK — After initially saying Friday he wished the Nets had “kept quiet as an organization,” Kevin Durant took to Twitter to try and clarify those comments. “I see some people are confused,” Durant tweeted about his shootaround comments he made when discussing the firestorm over Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic controversy. ”I don’t condone hate speech or anti-semetism, I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront.”
Centre Daily
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Bulls: Tatum’s 36 Points and Brogdon’s 25 Propel Boston Back into Win Column
Jayson Tatum continues playing like an MVP candidate, Malcolm Brogdon provided 25 points off the bench, and the Celtics staved off the Bulls in crunch time to get back in the win column. View the original article to see embedded media. Boston needs tests like tonight to stay sharp and...
Centre Daily
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Bulls Game
From Malcolm Brogdon coming through in the clutch off a well-designed ATO by Joe Mazzulla to Jaylen Brown posterizing Nikola Vucevic, here are the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Bulls game. Jayson Tatum taking Zach LaVine off the dribble, Grant Williams' two-handed jam that brought the crowd at TD Garden to their feet, and Al Horford's old-school three-point play also feature in Friday's top five.
Centre Daily
Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Strongly Weigh In On Ime Udoka-Nets Rumors
It seems like with each passing day the situation around currently suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka gets even more confusing. Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 season before training camp kicked off for an inappropriate workplace relationship. Boston has kept the full story under wraps -- to even the team -- but over the last few months more damning details have come out putting return to the Boston bench very much in doubt.
Centre Daily
Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton Feel for James Harden
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers’ healthy streak ended. After starting the year off with a clear injury report, the Sixers have lost several key players to setbacks over the last few games. Joel Embiid missed three of the last four matchups due to knee soreness and a non-COVID illness. De’Anthony...
Centre Daily
Celtics make winning plays late, overcome DeMar Derozan’s 46 points to hold off Bulls
BOSTON — As far as early-season losses go, the Celtics’ opening week loss last month in Chicago left a mark. The way it unfolded didn’t sit right for a team with championship aspirations. Their bench didn’t get the job done, and they knew it. Emotions got the best of them, resulting in two ejections. Their defense was woeful in a blowout defeat to the Bulls.
Centre Daily
Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets Game Preview
Game 11: Washington Wizards (0-0) vs Charlotte Hornets (3-7) The Charlotte Hornets have been struggling in recent games to get anything going offensively since the second half of the Sacramento Kings' game last Monday night. Injuries may have caught up with them as they haven't been able to keep the momentum going after an impressive start to the season without a few key players. Help is on the way though as Steve Clifford continues to say that Cody Martin, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier are all getting closer and closer to a return to the court.
Centre Daily
San Antonio Spurs Facing Lawsuit Involving Former Player Josh Primo
The San Antonio Spurs have been considered one of the NBA's most wholesome organizations but a recent report may have some reconsider. On Thursday morning, former former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen sued the Spurs and ex-player Josh Primo and filed a criminal complaint over alleged incidents involving indecent exposure by Primo. The lawsuit alleges Primo of exposing himself nine times to her beginning in December 2021 and the franchise failed to act.
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Friday
After an uninspiring start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers found a way to bounce back and form a winning streak. It all started last week with a victory over the Toronto Raptors. The next night, the Sixers defeated the Chicago Bulls, which became their first consecutive victory...
Centre Daily
NBA agent Daniel Hazan, an orthodox Jew, navigates antisemitism with fears and hope
PHILADELPHIA — The environment sowed by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving — that antisemitic vibe casting a cloud over the NBA — has sent Daniel Hazan into feelings of sadness and doubt. As the NBA’s only orthodox Jew player agent, Hazan has been forced to ask himself...
Centre Daily
‘It Was Big’: Reggie Bullock Delivers When Mavs Needed Most vs. Jazz
It wasn't until just 35.5 seconds were remaining in regulation of the Dallas Mavericks' 103-100 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday that Reggie Bullock scored his first points of the game. While it was his only made shot, It was the team's biggest shot of the night — converting a made corner 3-pointer to give the Mavs a five-point lead.
Centre Daily
After Loss to Knicks, What’s the Latest on Joel Embiid?
When the Philadelphia 76ers faced the New York Knicks on Friday night, they missed both of their All-Stars. James Harden’s absence was expected, as the star guard suffered a tendon strain in his right foot against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. As for Joel Embiid, his playing status was...
Centre Daily
Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster
The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
