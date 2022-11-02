ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Auchinachie Cares donates to Carrie-On

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alhYK_0iwHtAn700

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A foundation dedicated to the memory of an Owego-Apalachin graduate who lost her battle with breast cancer just received a welcome boost.

Auchinachie Services presented the CARRIE-ON Breast Cancer Foundation with a check for $1,000 as part of its monthly Auchinachie Cares program.

The foundation was formed in 2017 shortly after the death of Carrie Crowningshield who was an operating nurse living in Florida at the time.

Her friend Kristie Coleman says Crowningshield was a fun and caring person who loved animals and people.

This year, the foundation plans to give $1,000 grants to 5 breast cancer fighters and survivors who are suggested by the Lourdes Breast Care Center.

Coleman says, “Carrie’s mom works with the Breast Care Center and gets some information about who really needs some uplifting news at holiday time. Some extra money to either give gifts, or to help out wherever they may need.”

The foundation also offers two $500 scholarships each year to Owego-Apalachin graduates who plan a career in nursing.

For more info, go to the Carrie-On Crowningshield page on Facebook.

Auchinachie Cares was launched in 2016 and gives a $1,000 grant to a different non-profit each month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community

There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
NORWICH, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing

For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LANSING, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Durin

November 4th – Meet Durin! Durin is an 1 year-old neutered male cat. Durin is missing a leg, but he is still has a leg up and loves to show off. He loves to play and has a loud thunder purr. Durin is a huge cuddlebug and isn’t afraid to show it. If you’re interested […]
iheart.com

Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire

A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
SENECA FALLS, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy