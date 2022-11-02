Ole Miss tops in state for enrollment as all other institutions see drops. See where they rank

With the largest freshman class in the school's history, the University of Mississippi reports an enrollment of 22,967, a 5% increase from 2021.

The 22,967 is not the largest enrollment in the school's history, as Ole Miss had 24,250 students in 2016, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, with a first-year class of 4,480, the total enrollment is up by 1,111 students.

The numbers at Ole Miss fly in the face of the rest of the public institutions in Mississippi. Every other public university is down in enrollment, with Mississippi Valley State down 9% and just 1,879 students. It is the smallest state-funded university in Mississippi.

Delta State is in the middle of a presidential search and is down 6.3%. Southern Miss, which had a change in presidents, is down 4.4%.

Mississippi University for Women is down 5.6%, and Alcorn State University is down 4.6%.

While down in enrollment, Jackson State University's numbers fell just 2.5% and Mississippi State University's fell 1.9%.

With Mississippi State numbers down, Ole Miss became the largest university in the state. Ole Miss's numbers include 3,098 students at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, also up 1.4%.

The uptick in Ole Miss's enrollment also goes against the grain of what is happening nationwide. The National Student Clearinghouse reports that enrollment nationally has declined 1.1% compared to fall 2021 and that it has declined a total of 3.2% since fall 2020. By comparison, enrollment at Ole Miss has increased 6% since the fall of 2020.

"This is the result of a lot of work we have put in over the last several years," said Jim Zook, University of Mississippi chief marketing and communications officer. "Under Chancellor (Glenn) Boyce's leadership, we have made investments in technology, new recruiting staff and strategies. We also have refreshed our marketing efforts. We are working smarter and telling our story in more compelling ways."

In a statement from the university, Boyce said, "Students and families across Mississippi and around the country are coming to Oxford in record numbers for the academic excellence, vibrant campus experience and life-changing opportunities that we offer."

According to Ole Miss, student retention hit an all-time high, with 89.3% of last year's first-time students continuing their studies this fall. The climbing retention rate offers clear evidence of the university's continued focus on providing a supportive academic environment for its students.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the most recent national retention rate for full-time students was 72.4% for the fall of 2020.

Ole Miss points to its first-year class as not only large but accomplished. Incoming freshmen have an average ACT score of 25 and an average GPA of 3.6.

The university has seen an increase in resident students in its freshman class, with a 22% increase since the fall of 2020.

The five smaller schools of Jackson State, Alcorn State, Delta State, MUW and Mississippi Valley have a combined enrollment of 16,613. Ole Miss (22,967) and Mississippi State (22,649) are more than the combined of those five schools, while Southern Miss (13,526) nearly matches the smaller five.

Attempts for comment from representatives of Mississippi Valley State were unsuccessful.