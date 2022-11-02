ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mistletoe Marketplace kicks off these Jackson-area holiday events. What you need to know

By Kiara Fleming, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Halloween is over, and fall is finally here. It's one of the best times of year for family and friends to join together to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

Below is a list of events you and your family don’t want to miss.

Mistletoe Marketplace

For the official start of the holidays, the Junior League of Jackson will kick off the always popular Let it Snow Mistletoe Marketplace. The event features holiday shopping with more than 150 merchants, many from states far away. The annual event benefits more than 30 charities.

Starting with the preview gala on Wednesday and an already sold-out On the Mountaintop event on Thursday morning, the general events begin Thursday.

There are other special events, including a Girls Night Out Apres-Ski on Thursday. Style and fashion shows also are part of the schedule, but check the website to make sure tickets remain. You will need tickets to special events beyond the general shopping, which also requires tickets.

A $25 raffle ticket gives a chance at a 2023 Honda HRV.

General shopping information:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, 5

Where: Mississippi Trade Mart, 805 Riverside Dr, Jackson

Admission: General admission is $5 for children and $15 for adults. Seniors are $10. Purchase tickets here.

Time: Thursday (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Parking: Free for general parking; valet parking is $20.

Art Smart

Parents can bring their little ones to the Mississippi Children's Museum for a day of fun-filled painting, coloring and drawing every Sunday.

When: Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: Mississippi Children's Museum, 2145 Museum Blvd., Jackson

Admission: General Admission $10. Purchase tickets here.

Time: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Open House

The public can come out and enjoy wine, giveaways and more as they sample a spread of Thanksgiving food at The Hungry Goat in Flowood.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 9

Where: The Hungry Goat 1006 Top St, Flowood

Admission: Open to public.

Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Very Merry Night

Mississippi Children’s Museum will host its first “A Very Merry Night.” Families can take pictures with Santa while kids can learn about the world of science, technology, engineering, art, and math through a holiday-themed program.

When: Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Mississippi Children’s Museum,2145 Museum Blvd, Jackson

Admission: General Admission$10 per person.Purchase tickets here.

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Renaissance Home for the Holidays Open House

Come enjoy a little pre-Thanksgiving and Christmas cheer with live music by Ballet Magnificat while kids take selfies with Santa and the Snow Sisters.

When: Sunday, Nov. 20

Where: Renaissance at Colony Park, 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland

Admission: Open to Public.

Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Have a story idea? Reporter Kiara Fleming can be reached via email KDFleming@jackson.gannett.com.

