Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
cardiachill.com
GAME THREAD: Pitt Panthers vs #20 Syracuse Orange
After almost a month away, the Pittsburgh Panthers are back at Acrisure Stadium. Coming off back-to-back losses, the Panthers will be scrapping to stay above .500 against another ranked opponent. This week the Panthers will welcome the Syracuse Orange, who comes in at number 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher Leads Laurel Highlands to WPIAL Playoff Win
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Friday night marked the beginning of the playoffs throughout the WPIAL. The Laurel Highland Mustangs played host to the West Allegheny Indians in the first round at Mustang Field. The Mustangs easily marched past the Indians by the score of 44-15. The night opened up with the Mustangs grabbing the lead on their first possession of the game with an 8-yard touchdown connection between West Virginia commit Rodney Gallegher and Antwan Black Jr.
New Pittsburgh Courier
ABA champion Steel City Yellow Jackets expect to get faster this season
Ace Pippens was in need of a haircut. On Friday, October 28, the Owner, CEO, and Head Coach of the Steel City Yellow Jackets was gearing up for the next day’s team pictures. On November 5, the Steel City Yellow Jackets look to keep the 23-year-old American Basketball Association (ABA) National Championship. The Yellow Jackets are the latest addition to Pittsburgh’s legendary status as City of Champions and the team, as well as Pippens, have never been more enthused and excited.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 5A football roundup: No. 1 Bethel Park survives scare from North Hills
Kaden Wetzel’s 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter prevented No. 1 Bethel Park from being upset by No. 8 North Hills (3-8) in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals, 19-17, on Friday night. North Hills went into the fourth quarter with a one-point lead following Damon McKail’s 36-yard field...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland. Upper St. Clair at Gateway. North Hills...
wtae.com
6 Mt. Pleasant Area high school football players suspended for vandalism at Southmoreland locker room
MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — It's a big high school football playoff game at Mount Pleasant Area School District Friday night, but when their team takes the field, a half-dozen players will be missing. That's because of what happened in a locker room at the team's last away game. Pittsburgh's...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
The apple pizza that Pittsburgh’s oldest residents are obsessed with
When I get older, I'd like to believe that there will be very few things I need to make me happy. Give me carbohydrates, a good painkiller cocktail, Beyoncé's farewell tour album, Scrabble, and somewhat frequent social interaction. My grama, who just turned 90 in September, wholeheartedly agrees, arguing...
3 adults face charges for endangering welfare of 2 young boys in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Three adults are facing more than a dozen felony charges in total after court documents show they endangered the welfare of two boys. Police say it happened at a home along Gardenia Drive in Penn Hills. Neighbors told Channel 11 it’s typically a quiet neighborhood,...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Monopoly is here!
PITTSBURGH — There's a new Pittsburgh-themed Monopoly board on the shelves. In February, Pittsburghers were asked to submit their suggestions for all of the landmarks to include. The full game includes places like the Benedum Center, Carnegie Science Center, Duquesne Incline, Pittsburgh International Airport, Roberto Clemente Bridge and Point...
Police: Woman shot over apparent parking dispute in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood overnight over an apparent parking dispute. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Goettmann Street just after midnight for reports of multiple shots fired. At the scene, police said they found a...
2 men shot in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two men were shot in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood on Friday. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7 p.m. Once on the scene, first responders located two male victims. One suffered gunshot wounds...
Penn Hills gas station homicide suspect arrested in Georgia
The suspect in the shooting death of a Pittsburgh man at a Penn Hills gas station has been arrested in Georgia. Michael Damar Wade, 36, of Verona, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals as a fugitive from justice. Allegheny County police issued an arrest...
Pitt moves ahead with plans for $255M campus recreation center, no parking included
The University of Pittsburgh is moving forward with plans to build a $255 million recreation center on its Oakland campus. Pittsburgh’s planning commission approved plans for the development on O’Hara Street at its meeting Tuesday. “This new, nine-story structure will house gymnasiums, squash courts, a swimming pool and...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
Pittsburgh police shut down city block
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
At least 2 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — At least two people were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were sent to Bigelow Blvd and Herron Avenue at 1:28 p.m. The condition of the people taken to the hospital is unknown at this...
Decades-old church covered in blight cleared in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Blight is defined as something that damages or spoils something. “It was overgrown, it was poison ivy everywhere. People would chuck beer cans into it,” said Taylor Ball who lives in West Aliquippa. Ball is talking about the structure right outside her window — a...
