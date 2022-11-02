Happy Thursday, horror lovers! Not only is it one day closer to Friday, but it’s also time for another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered! As turkey lovers around the nation gear up for one of the biggest holidays of the year, the horror-loving masses are still fascinated by the latest wonders in the spooky pipeline — and trust us, there’s plenty of news to keep your eyes peeled for. Amongst these jaw-dropping revelations, a magical animated character and their story are apparently being looked at by a horror filmmaker with an eye for turning children’s dreams into nightmares, while an underwhelming movie rating has left genre fans completely disappointed.

2 DAYS AGO