wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘God of War Ragnarok’ reviews suggest that ‘Elden Ring’ might be in trouble
The soft reboot of the God of War franchise from 2018 was always going to be a tough act to follow, but it looks like developers Sony Santa Monica Studios have managed to capture lightning in a bottle once more with God of War Ragnarok. The review embargo for the...
Henry Cavill’s uncomfortable dating history refuses to die as he leaves ‘The Witcher’ for DCU future
Henry Cavill‘s name is all over the news, following reports that he’s departing Netflix’s The Witcher after three seasons of portraying Geralt of Rivia. Another unfortunate detail is also pushing the 39-year-old actor’s name to trend, as the popular star’s dating history once again comes back to bite. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Tyler, and Johnny Depp have all been on the receiving end of criticism over the years, after consistently choosing partners of much younger ages. With Cavill’s name once again at the forefront of conversations, some people are wondering why he hasn’t received similar pushback.
‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home
The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming
Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
A fantasy epic that bombed hard after escaping decades in development hell spins a yarn on streaming
In essence, passion projects are made for an audience of one, it’s up to the paying public to decide whether or not they’re willing to get on board with the director’s long-held vision. In the case of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, the numbers showed that they most definitely were not.
A genre-bending supernatural misfire that failed to be all things at once makes a deal with the streaming devil
The prospect of horror veteran Alexandre Aja (of High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes remake, and Piranha 3D fame) tackling an adaptation of the breakout novel by second-generation genre favorite Joe Hill with fast-rising risk-taker Daniel Radcliffe sinking his teeth into another unexpected role sounded like a match made in heaven, but Horns proved to be less than the sum of its many parts.
MCU theory hopes ‘Wonder Man’ will finally answer an unresolved ‘WandaVision’ mystery
The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t deal in unresolved plot points and abandoned story threads, but sometimes it takes an awfully long time for them to be resolved. It’s been almost two years since WandaVision kicked off the franchise’s expansion into episodic storytelling, and yet there’s one mystery above all that fans have been demanding an answer to.
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
Latest Horror News: An OG animated character could receive their own gory slasher while a recent PG-13 rating disappoints the masses
Happy Thursday, horror lovers! Not only is it one day closer to Friday, but it’s also time for another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered! As turkey lovers around the nation gear up for one of the biggest holidays of the year, the horror-loving masses are still fascinated by the latest wonders in the spooky pipeline — and trust us, there’s plenty of news to keep your eyes peeled for. Amongst these jaw-dropping revelations, a magical animated character and their story are apparently being looked at by a horror filmmaker with an eye for turning children’s dreams into nightmares, while an underwhelming movie rating has left genre fans completely disappointed.
‘Star Wars’ fans still hung up on ‘Andor’ deliberately omitting a major part of the franchise
After a slow start, word of mouth seems to have finally gotten through to audiences that Andor is a must-watch show. It’s broken through on social media, with Andy Serkis appearing in the latest episodes apparently enough to convince people to tune in. As great as it is, though, there’s been an undercurrent of annoyance that the show has skimped on Star Wars aliens.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Multitasking Elon Musk ruins Twitter and ‘Star Trek’ as Netflix finally makes a movie too awful to release
Darn you, Elon Musk! First, you ruin Twitter and then you singlehandedly detonate the credibility of the entire Star Trek franchise. We’ll get to that in a minute, but elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere today, it turns out that Netflix — the platform that has served up some truly risible original movies over the years — has finally found something too bad to release. Meanwhile, Star Wars fans revisit the saga’s most epic moment with new eyes.
Everyone starring in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ and expected release date
Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the spin-off to Marvel’s beloved 2021 series WandaVision will soon start production. As such, more details about the show are finally being revealed including a few new cast members. Coven of Chaos will follow Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, who was introduced in WandaVision as...
‘Titans’ season 4 premiere quickly reveals whether or not DC fans want to see more
DC Titans season four has premiered and it’s an overwhelmingly positive response. The team has been through a bevy of challenges along the way — fans impatiently waiting for Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory Anders/Starfire (Anna Diop) to get together as an example — but the fans have stuck with them and it’s paying off.
Does ‘One Piece Film: Red’ have a post-credits scene?
The following article contains spoiler information for One Piece Film: Red. It is 2022, and the long-running anime that originally premiered in 1999 has released a new theatrical film. That’s right—the newest entry in the One Piece franchise is finally here with the release of One Piece Film: Red. The movie was announced as a part of the celebration for the 1000th episode of the anime, and it will be released on Nov. 4.
Admirable optimists find a solitary positive in one of the year’s most detestable movies
There’s a well-merited school of thought that firmly believes 2022 to be the best year for horror we’ve seen for a long time, and it’s easy to understand why. The likes of X, Pearl, Barbarian, Smile, Terrifier 2, Nope, Hellraiser, Prey, and countless others have delivered top-tier blood, guts, and gore to the masses, but at the other end of the spectrum dwell movies like Grimcutty.
‘E.T.’ star reveals what he disliked about the CGI ‘improved’ changes for the 20th-anniversary edition
Henry Thomas knows he’ll always be Elliot, the 11-year-old protagonist of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to the millions of fans that grew up with the childhood classic. He’s a fan of the film himself, and its moving story of a young boy that helps an extra-terrestrial being return to the stars — which may be why, just like his fans, he isn’t particularly fond of the changes that were made to the film when it was re-released for its 20th anniversary in 2002.
What has Henry Cavill said about the seven-season plan for ‘The Witcher’?
In a world where actors and actresses are cast as superheroes in roles they previously knew nothing about, Henry Cavill being cast as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher was a breath of fresh air. Cavill, who has never been shy about his love for video games, was...
A panned sci-fi bizarrely likened to ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ exceeds its wildest streaming ambitions
While some may take offense to calling Avengers: Endgame one of the best time travel movies ever made, nobody’s got a leg to stand on if they don’t agree that Blade Runner is a top-tier sci-fi classic that’s rarely if ever been bettered. However, likening the pair to the exceedingly ambitious 2067 certainly feels as though it’s a step too far.
Cassian’s subtle act of repeated disobedience brings the theme of ‘Andor’ home
At this point, it’s safe to say that a hefty percentage of Star Wars fans would be happy to call Andor the high point of the franchise’s Disney era. A spin-off to the similarly beloved Rogue One, the trials faced by titular thief Cassian Andor and his fellow reluctant subordinates have kept everyone hooked with just a fraction of the franchise’s usual special effects.
