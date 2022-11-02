ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon 'a modern-day Washington'. I cannot tell a lie, I'm floored

By Laurie Roberts, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Kari Lake on Tuesday introduced her supporters to one of her favorite people – “a modern-day George Washington”, no less.

“I want you to meet and say a big Arizona welcome to one of my favorite guys in the world, one of the most patriotic men I know,” she said, during a packed Tuesday night rally in Chandler. “I call him a modern-day George Washington.”

Funny, I don’t recall ever seeing a picture of the father of our country in handcuffs.

Steve Bannon was the surprise guest at Lake’s rally . And surprising, it was.

If this is Lake’s idea of how to appeal to independents, can you imagine what she’ll be like once she’s elected (if she’s elected) and can fully feed her ultra MAGA base?

If this is her idea of how to demonstrate her keen grasp of American history, well ... .

Steve Bannon is the king of conspiracy kooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VeoQB_0iwHsN9v00

Bannon is the king of conspiracy kooks. He’s a former Trump strategist who spent much of 2020 moaning that the election would be stolen and has spent all the time since then radicalizing Republicans to believe whatever whopper is cooked up on his War Room podcast.

Mark Finchem is a regular guest, so that should tell you something.

In September, Bannon was indicted in New York on state charges of money laundering , fraud and conspiracy. He is accused of cheating donors to a We Build the Wall fundraiser, diverting some of the money to his pals after promising every penny would go to building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Not changed: Misinformation, deception remain hallmarks of Lake's campaign

In October, he was sentenced to four months in prison for criminal contempt of Congress after he ignored a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Flaunting a congressional subpoena betrays a lack of respect for the legislative branch, which represents the will of the people of the United States,” U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, said during the sentencing hearing.

George Washington stressed nation over party

Compare Bannon with the real thing.

Washington, in his Farewell Address , stressed the importance of unity and warned of the dangers of those who would demand loyalty to party over nation – “sharpened by the spirit of revenge natural to party dissension.”

“They are likely in the course of time and things to become potent engines by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people, and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion,” he warned.

Fortunately, for Lake, her “modern-day Washington” is out of prison pending appeal – allowing him to be in Arizona to rev up the crowd with the Big Lie that has energized the Republican base and fractured the country.

“It started here. Back in November of 2020, it started right here,” Bannon said. “And it’s going to end right here.

“Divine providence works in mysterious ways.”

Mystifying, really.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com . Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts .

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon 'a modern-day Washington'. I cannot tell a lie, I'm floored

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says children shouldn’t be taught that US is built on ‘stolen land’: ‘It isn’t true’

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a debate with Democratic challenger Rep Charlie Crist that “it’s not true” that the United States is built on stolen land.Mr DeSantis’ claim came in the midst of a broader tirade against so-called critical race theory, a catch-all term for education that deals with the country’s history of racism, colonialism, and inequality. “You have people that are teaching — and actually his [Mr Crist’s] running mate has said this in the past — that teaching the United States was built on stolen land,” Mr DeSantis claimed. “That’s inappropriate for our students. It’s not...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
HuffPost

In New Audio, Trump Reveals How He Really Feels About Dictators

In newly released audio recordings from a 2020 interview, former President Donald Trump admitted he preferred world leaders “the tougher and meaner they are.”. “I like Putin. Our relationship should be a very good one. I campaigned on getting along with Russia, China and everyone else,” Trump told veteran journalist Bob Woodward in a Jan. 2020 interview, according to CNN, which obtained a copy. “Getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing, all right? Especially because they have 1,332 nuclear fucking warheads.”
Newsweek

President Trump Is the Greatest President Ever for Israel and American Jews | Opinion

In recent weeks, we've seen Jew-hatred promoted by rapper and designer Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), basketball player Kyrie Irving, and the legion of ignorant haters inspired by their bigotry. On a per capita basis, Jews are the victims of more hate crimes in America than any other group; over 10 times as many as Asians or Latinos, more than twice as many as Muslims or African Americans, and 50% more than episodes of violence pertaining to sexual orientation or gender identity.
The Independent

Paul Gosar caught on secret video seeming to approve of man who said he’d shot at immigrants

Paul Gosar, a far-right Arizona congressman who has been stumping for the state’s Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate, appeared to approve of a constituent who claimed he’d shot an immigrant on his property, in a recently released video.In the video, the Republican congressman can be seen at an event where two apparent constituents and supporters of the Arizona lawmaker approach the man to begin discussing issues at the US southern border.“I’m actually a huge fan of everything you’ve done for election integrity and everything,” the man, who is off camera and can’t be identified, begins by telling Mr Gosar, referring back...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
UTAH STATE
The Atlantic

What’s the One Book That Explains American Politics Today?

On November 8, as in any election season, voters will be asked to weigh in on issues such as inflation, crime, and gas prices. Battling for their attention are loaded cultural debates over the end of Roe v. Wade and what children should learn in school. But this is no normal midterm cycle: Few American elections in recent memory have been as threatened by the specter of political violence and democratic dissolution as this one. Last week, a man attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home; Donald Trump’s false claim that he was the rightful victor of the 2020 presidential election continues to cast a long shadow over the integrity of the democratic process; hundreds of candidates who deny the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election will appear on ballots.
The Independent

Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools

After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil's speak.”She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school’s strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles her decades...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Almost half of all Americans think US should be Christian nation

Almost half of all Americans think the US should be a Christian nation, a survey has found. The Pew Research Center has conducted a survey looking at Christian nationalism, with researchers saying that while 45 per cent of Americans said the US should be a Christian nation, the respondents had widely varying beliefs on what that should entail. One of the authors of the survey, Greg Smith, told the Religion News Service that “there are a lot of Americans — 45 per cent — who tell us they think the United States should be a Christian nation. That is...
GEORGIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy