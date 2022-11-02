Read full article on original website
Trump calls Florida governor "Ron DeSanctimonious" at Pennsylvania rally
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a nickname — "Ron DeSanctimonious." The moniker was bestowed on the governor by former President Donald Trump during the latter's campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Trump...
Biden and Obama reunite in Pennsylvania to ramp up enthusiasm in final days before midterms
As election day nears and political analysis firm Cook Political Report noted momentum towards Republican Senate control, Pennsylvania weighs heavy on voters’s minds. In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro seems to be in as good of a position as any, with polls having him leading Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano by double digits. However, once seemingly Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) for the taking, the open U.S. Senate seat is now anyone’s game.
Spanberger, Vega in tight race for Virginia’s 7th District
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — While campaigning recently for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in northern Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine made the case that the former CIA officer and two-term incumbent had carved out a dramatically outsized influence during her relatively short tenure. He also had...
Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?
Why do election experts oppose hand-counting ballots?. It takes longer than counting with machines, it’s less reliable, and it’s a logistical nightmare for U.S. elections. A growing number of Republican lawmakers have pushed for switching to hand-counts, an argument rooted in false conspiracy theories that voting systems were manipulated to steal the 2020 election.
Judge says he will appoint monitor for former President Donald Trump’s company in wake of New York fraud lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — Judge says he will appoint monitor for former President Donald Trump’s company in wake of New York fraud lawsuit. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker’s daughter
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco judge disclosed Friday that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender’s office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap the speaker.
The Right Is Waging Anti-Trans War Against an Abortion Bill
If polling on abortion rights holds true, Michigan’s Proposition Three should win handily. The ballot measure would enshrine reproductive freedoms, in a state with strong public support for abortion rights.But that’s not what Michigan voters hear about the proposition when they watch TV. There, millions of dollars worth of advertising show tearful children and ominous dripping syringes. “If Proposal Three passes, minors as young as ten or eleven will be able to receive this prescription [for hormone blockers] without the consent of their parents, or their parents even knowing,” a voiceover warns on one such ad. “They call it ‘reproductive...
North Carolina high court backs move forcing school spending
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina judge had the power to transfer large amounts of taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday. In another landmark decision from school funding...
Teacher asks court to restore suit on trans student pronouns
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for a high school French teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student’s pronouns argued before the Supreme Court of Virginia Friday that the school violated his constitutional right to speak freely and exercise his religion. An attorney for the school said the teacher violated the school’s anti-discrimination policy.
