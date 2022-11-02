Read full article on original website
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ revels in absurdity while winking at the squeaky clean reputation of its subject
Music biopic parodies and mockumentaries are hardly a new genre, which has become popular over the years thanks to films from This Is Spinal Tap to Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Typically, these parodies involve tortured artists who find commercial success, only to fly too close to the sun and come crashing back to earth — whether it be due to sex, drugs, and rock and roll, infighting with bandmates, or a combination thereof.
‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home
The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
Bye bye, Bethenny: Fans are done with Frankel after new ‘Housewives’ podcast begins
Bethenny Frankel is taking some heat these days from fans of The Real Housewives of New York City, the reality show she was on from 2008 to 2019. Her new podcast ReWives plans to revisit all her favorite episodes, which has former costar Luann de Lesseps slamming her and countless fans chiming in.
‘Back to the Future’ fans temporarily break the Elon Musk Twitter roast with the reminder that it’s November 5
Ah, the fifth of November, the day we celebrate Tilda Swinton’s birthday, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s election for a third term, and Google’s unveiling of the Android operating system. Of course, with the exception of resident national treasure Tilda Swinton, these aren’t the reasons we celebrate today’s date...
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming
Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Coven of Chaos’ role will be hard-pressed to beat her first Marvel villain
To the delight of Evil Hag enthusiasts everywhere, Aubrey Plaza has officially joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the upcoming WandaVision spinoff that’ll see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as fan-favorite wicked witch Agatha Harkness. The news is exciting, not just because it brings two Parks & Recreation alumni together, but because it marks Plaza’s long-awaited debut in the MCU. But, let’s not forget that this isn’t her first gig in a Marvel production.
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
A cherished blockbuster that’s a lot less popular than anyone cares to remember soars on streaming
For audiences of a certain generation, Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster fantasy Hook holds a very special place in their hearts, one from which it will never be dislodged. And yet, the 1991 favorite isn’t quite as universally-beloved as you might think. In fact, the retelling of the Peter Pan...
‘Red One’ set photos showcase festive leather-clad duo Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans
Nobody in Hollywood loves a big budget, effects-heavy blockbuster more than Dwayne Johnson, with the actor and producer already hard at work on Prime Video’s festive action comedy Red One, which fits comfortably within his wheelhouse as an all-ages adventure stuffed to the gills with top talent, high concepts, and buckets of CGI.
Where can I stream ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘The Continental?’
One of the most popular action film franchises has to be John Wick. Fans of the series were quick to latch on after seeing how strong the bond was between John and his dog. Back in 2014, the series began after someone killed Wick’s dog, thus launching John Wick into action to figure out who did it. Due to the success of the first film, a sequel was released in 2017, followed by a third in 2019. There are also plans for a fourth installment of the film series that is set to be released in 2023.
‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’ reportedly adds ‘Logan’ star to cast
The Acolyte has added yet another name to its cast, with Dafne Keen set to join the female-led Star Wars streaming series. Following a breakout performance as the role of X-23 in Logan, Keen will now jump to another huge Disney-owned property. Joining a cast already featuring the likes of Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lee Jung-jae, The Acolyte can now count on yet another known entity.
