ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ revels in absurdity while winking at the squeaky clean reputation of its subject

Music biopic parodies and mockumentaries are hardly a new genre, which has become popular over the years thanks to films from This Is Spinal Tap to Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Typically, these parodies involve tortured artists who find commercial success, only to fly too close to the sun and come crashing back to earth — whether it be due to sex, drugs, and rock and roll, infighting with bandmates, or a combination thereof.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home

The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
wegotthiscovered.com

The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming

Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
wegotthiscovered.com

Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Coven of Chaos’ role will be hard-pressed to beat her first Marvel villain

To the delight of Evil Hag enthusiasts everywhere, Aubrey Plaza has officially joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the upcoming WandaVision spinoff that’ll see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as fan-favorite wicked witch Agatha Harkness. The news is exciting, not just because it brings two Parks & Recreation alumni together, but because it marks Plaza’s long-awaited debut in the MCU. But, let’s not forget that this isn’t her first gig in a Marvel production.
wegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares

Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
wegotthiscovered.com

Where can I stream ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘The Continental?’

One of the most popular action film franchises has to be John Wick. Fans of the series were quick to latch on after seeing how strong the bond was between John and his dog. Back in 2014, the series began after someone killed Wick’s dog, thus launching John Wick into action to figure out who did it. Due to the success of the first film, a sequel was released in 2017, followed by a third in 2019. There are also plans for a fourth installment of the film series that is set to be released in 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’ reportedly adds ‘Logan’ star to cast

The Acolyte has added yet another name to its cast, with Dafne Keen set to join the female-led Star Wars streaming series. Following a breakout performance as the role of X-23 in Logan, Keen will now jump to another huge Disney-owned property. Joining a cast already featuring the likes of Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Lee Jung-jae, The Acolyte can now count on yet another known entity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy