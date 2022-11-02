ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
‘SNL’: Watch Steve Lacy Perform ‘Bad Habit’

Steve Lacy, SNL‘s musical guest, took the stage Saturday to perform “Bad Habit.”. The single comes off of Gemini Rights, Lacy’s “delightfully cacophonous” second studio album, as Rolling Stone’s Mankaprr Conteh wrote in a review. The album also includes “Sunshine,” “Mercury,” and “Amber.”
Dave Chappelle Set to Return as Host of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to make a return visit as host of “Saturday Night Live,” taking the helm for the episode that will follow next week’s mid-term elections. “SNL” confirmed on-air Saturday that the controversial comedian is on tap to host the Nov. 12 edition, which lands four days after the nation goes to the polls for federal, state and local elections.

