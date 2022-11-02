Read full article on original website
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” he said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career — and he did it all in his rookie season, per OptaSTATS.
St. Louis Cardinals begin what figures to be active off-season with initial roster moves
The Cardinals, for their part, have promised an active and impactful off-season. It’s the smallest moves that form the foundations for those significant decisions.
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 6 top plays, live updates
It could all come down to this! The Houston Astros are battling the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros hold a 3-2 series lead after narrowly defeating the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 on Thursday. However, the Astros have lost Game 6 in all three of their recent World Series appearances, and they are without first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who will be out for the remainder of the World Series with a knee injury.
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class namedropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance encounters with Jimi Hendrix, John F. Kennedy Jr. and countless more, completed the only missing chapter in his own story Saturday night. After 25 seasons as a big league skipper peppered with a couple of painful near-misses, the 73-year-old Baker finally made it all the way home when his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the title.
Bryce Harper: We're Gonna be the Same Team in 2023 with More Pieces to Make Us Better
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper expects Dave Dombrowski and John Middleton to be active this offseason, improving the Phillies to be an even better team in 2023 than they were in 2022, after coming up short in the World Series Saturday night.
Phils go quietly in Series finale as bopper becomes bunter
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber went from big bopper to bad bunter. One of the Philadelphia Phillies' most fearsome sluggers popped up foul on a two-strike bunt attempt with his team one inning from World Series elimination. That bizarre strikeout spoke more loudly that Schwarber's third Series homer, which briefly put Philadelphia ahead.
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's takeaways from Astros' Game 5 win
The Houston Astros held off the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. The Astros now hold a 3-2 series lead heading into Saturday's Game 6 in Houston (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). Let's get to a few takeaways...
MLB odds: Mattress Mack wins $75 million, record-setting sports betting win
Sure, the Houston Astros winning the Fall Classic against the Philadelphia Phillies was huge for the team and its fans. But it was particularly big for one fan, who did some serious dabbling in World Series odds. Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale successfully hedged on his store’s promotion, pocketing approximately $75 million in winnings. A sum thought to be the largest recorded win in legal sports betting history.
2022 World Series: Astros rookie Jeremy Pena 'just gets better and better'
HOUSTON — Jeremy Peña began his major-league career, as has almost every position player who ever debuted, no matter how touted, hitting near the bottom of the order. He did well enough that by his fourth game, Dusty Baker experimented with hitting him second. Only one other shortstop in the last half-century, Trevor Story in 2016, had hit in that spot in the lineup so early in his career.
